Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Michigan State
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Michigan State

  • Updated
Sam dishes on his three keys for the Huskers vs Michigan State.

Husker football is back in action Saturday at Michigan State.

Join us as we provide live coverage from Spartan Stadium.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, video and more from the game. And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from East Lansing.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

TV: FS1 | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

» Pregame observations

» NU Can Do It! No added motivation necessary

» Shatel: Husker tradition adjusts to Big Ten competition | Tom's Takes

» Two-Minute Drill | Opponent preview

