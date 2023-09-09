Nebraska football aims to snap their 21-game losing streak to ranked opponents when the Huskers take on No. 22 Colorado.

The matchup between two first-year coaches, Matt Rhule and Deion Sanders, kicks off at noon (CT) in Boulder, Colo. and is Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff."

The Buffaloes are coming off a 45-42 win over then-No. 17 TCU, while the Huskers dropped their season opener to Minnesota 13-10.

Live updates

SECOND QUARTER

Drive 6: 6 plays, 14 yards. Cameron Lenhardt got in the backfield and sacked Sanders for a loss of three. Sanders then completed a ten-yard pass to Xavier Weaver. On 3rd and 3, Sanders threw it incomplete looking for Hunter but the Nebraska sideline was called for unsportsmanlike conduct keeping the CU drive alive. John Bullock hurried the Colorado QB on the play. Sanders threw a deep pass incomplete then was sacked again by Lenhardt. The Buffaloes were forced to punt after Sanders was surrounded by Huskers and ended up being run out-of-bounds by Nick Henrich to bring up 4th and long.

Drive 7: The Huskers opened up their drive on its own 35, and began with Gabe Ervin Jr. running to the left for a 26-yard gain. The next play, Ervin jr. was stopped for no gain then Sims rolled out to his right and found Billy Kemp for a diving 18-yard catch along the sideline. The play was reviewed and stood as called. Sims then faked a jet sweep and ran up the middle for a 12-yard gain, bringing the ball to the CU 35. The ball was brought back to the 43 after review bringing up 2nd and 6. Ervin Jr. had a nice cutback and picked up a first down on a 13-yard gain. Rahmir Johnson then bolted up the middle for six yards putting the ball at the 24.

FIRST QUARTER

Colorado wins the coin toss and defers.

Drive 1: 7 plays, 42 yards. Colorado's Cristiano Palazzo 61-yard kickoff was returned for 23 yards by Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson to the NU 27. A rush by Gabe Ervin gained the Huskers 4 yards. A quarterback run by Jeff Sims had Nebraska back at the line of scrimmage before a pass from Sims to Johnson gained 17-yards and first down. Another run for zero-yards (Johnson) was followed by a 21-yard pass from Sims to Billy Kemp for a second first down. A run by Ervin lost two yards (tackle by Jordan Domineck). Nebraska took a timeout on second and 12. Out of the break Ervin rushed for two. Then Sims dropped the snap and which was recovered by Colorado at the CU 35 (10:04).

Drive 2: 12 plays, 30 yards. Shedeur Sanders threw a four-yard pass to Xavier Weaver. A Dylan Edwards rush gained no yards (tackle NU's Cameron Lenhardt), but was followed by a Sanders pass to Jimmy Horn gained nine yards for the Buffs and a first down. Sanders scrambled for a gain of one, but an unsportsmanlike conduct call on CU's Savion Washington resulted in a 15-yard penalty. On second and 24, Sanders threw to Weaver for a 14-yard gain, then to Travis Hunter for 11 yards and a first down. A run by Edwards gained 5 yards (tackle by NU's Luke Reimer). Sanders threw two incomplete passes setting up fourth down and five. An offside call on Nebraska gave the Buffs a first down. A quarterback hurry by Nick Henrich resulted in an intentional grounding by Sanders, setting up a second and 23. Sanders ran up the middle for a gain of 14. Nebraska called timeout with CU on the Huskers' 30-yard line. Out of the break a false start was called on CU's Jack Bailey, setting the Buffs at third and 14. A pass from Sanders went incomplete after a quarter hurry by NU's Blaise Gunnerson. Colorado punted 35-yards for a touchback (5:31).

Drive 3: 3 plays, 6 yards. The Huskers went three and out on the next drive. Ervin rushed for three yards. A pass from Sims to Thomas Fidone was broken up by CU's Marvin Ham. A three-yard pass from Sims to Johnson forced the Huskers to punt it away. Brian Buschini kicked a 39-yard punt that CU's Horn returned for 12-yards to the CU 47 (3:57).

Drive 4: 3 yards, 5 yards. The Buffs went three and out. Sanders threw to Horn for five yards, then Edwards rushed for three yards. Nebraska's Mikai Gbayor recorded a tackle for loss, downing Edwards three-yards behind the line of scrimmage. Mark Vassett punted 41 yards, which was fair caught by Kemp at the NU 7 (2:46).

Drive 5: Ervin rushed for six yards, forcing Colorado's first timeout. Out of the break, Ervin rushed for another nine yards and a Husker first down. Ervin got the ball again, carrying it for three yards. A false start on Ethan Piper forced the Huskers back five yards to second and 12. Sims threw incomplete to Alex Bullock. Sims threw for seven yards to Kemp, and time ran out in the first quarter.

PREGAME

Nebraska vs. Colorado will kick off in approximately 30 minutes!

The Huskers will be playing the Buffs in 72° weather with a humidity currently at 23% according to the National Weather Service. The wind is blowing at 3 mph from the east.

Nebraska's availability report lists no one as out or questionable for the game.

The calm before. Perfect weather morning in the foothills. pic.twitter.com/puXmRauyJa — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) September 9, 2023

