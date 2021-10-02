 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Northwestern
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Northwestern

  Updated
Nebraska took a longer route for the unity walk including the student tailgate area.

Husker football is back in action Saturday at home against Northwestern.

Join us as we provide live coverage from Memorial Stadium.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, video and more from the game. And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from Lincoln.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: BTN | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

» At heart of Blackshirts' improvement is Nebraska's clean-up crew of linebackers

» Shatel: Nebraska's defense gives the Huskers a chance

» Two-Minute Drill | Opponent preview

