 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Oklahoma
0 comments
topical featured
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam looks at the three things Nebraska must do to come out of Norman with a win.

Husker football is back in action Saturday against Oklahoma, marking the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.

Join us as we provide live coverage from Oklahoma's Memorial Stadium.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, video and more from the game. And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from Norman.

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

TV: FOX | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

» Pregame observations

» Irresistible memories and Intriguing opportunity

» Shatel: The game where NU and OU diverged | Tom's Takes

» Two-Minute Drill | Opponent preview

» Black 41 Flash Reverse | What if 2010 had gone differently?

» Lyle Bremser's call | Other Game of the Century anniversaries

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert