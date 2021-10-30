 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Purdue
FOOTBALL

Sam looks at the three keys for the Huskers against the Boilermakers.

Husker football is back in action Saturday at home against Purdue.

Join us as we provide live coverage from Memorial Stadium.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, video and more from the game. And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from Lincoln.

Nebraska at Purdue

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: ESPN 2 | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

» Huskers hope for improvement in game of inches

» Shatel: Husker progress will show in next four games

» Two-Minute Drill | Opponent preview

