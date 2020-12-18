Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Rutgers

The Huskers will face the Scarlet Knights today in the Big Ten crossover game.
Nebraska and Rutgers kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. BTN has the TV broadcast.
Or you can follow along with us right here, as The World-Herald provides complete coverage from SHI Stadium. Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/bigred for more stories, or scroll down to find the Twitter stream, and before kickoff, check out some of these preview links:
Support Local Journalism
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.