Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Wisconsin
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Wisconsin

Adam is joined by two very special guests to predict Nebraska's game at Wisconsin.

Husker football is back in action Saturday at Wisconsin.

Join us as we provide live coverage from Camp Randall Stadium.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, video and more from the game. And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from Madison, Wisconsin.

Nebraska at Wisconsin

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: ESPN2 | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

» Meet Wisconsin's next great running back

» Shatel: Wisconsin's demise was exaggerated

» Two-Minute Drill | Opponent preview

