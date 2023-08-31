The Matt Rhule era is officially here!

For the first time since 1946 a first-year Nebraska coach is debuting on the road. This time at Minnesota.

The Gophers have beaten the Huskers in their last four matchups and own an all-time series record of 36-25-2.

Will Nebraska break Minnesota's win streak? We'll find out tonight at 7 p.m. when the two teams take the field at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Will Nebraska break Minnesota's win streak? We'll find out tonight at 7 p.m. when the two teams take the field at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Live updates

SECOND QUARTER

Drive 3 (cont.): 13 plays, 67 yards. Minnesota began the second quarter with a 10-yard first-down carry by Sean Tyler. After a seven-yard gain, NU safety Issac Gifford stopped Daniel Jackson on a pitch play for a five-yard loss. The Huskers stopped the Gophers on a 3rd-and-long and Dragan Kesich made a 34-yard field goal to put UM on the board (12:31).

Drive 4: 7 plays, 33 yards. Nebraska begins its second drive at its own 18. Jeff Sims carried the ball back-to-back plays, one for a first down — a 12-yard scramble, then a seven-yard keeper behind the left side of the line. Sims' then threw to NU third-string QB Heinrich Haarburg — who was lined up in the slot — and the completion converted a 3rd and 3. After an incompletion and a four-yard Sims run, Tyler Newman stepped in front of a Sims pass intended for Billy Kemp for a diving interception (8:42).

Sims ➡️ Haarberg ➡️ First Down



Huskers have it at the NU 47 with 9:39 in the half. pic.twitter.com/K2Dn3cH5rG — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) September 1, 2023

Drive 5: 12 plays, 38 yards. The Gophers took over on their own 26-yard line. Bryce Williams ran up the middle for a gain of four and five yards was tacked on due to a "disconcerting signals" penalty called on Luke Reimer. After an incomplete Kaliakmanis pass and a 1-yard run, the UM QB scrambled out to his right and threw a completion along the sideline to Elijah Spencer. Luke Reimer created pressure on Kaliakmanis on 1st down, and after a two-yard carry, the quarterback threw a 14-yard completion to Daniel Jackson. Omar Brown then had nice coverage on Corey Crooms to bring up 4th down at the 36. Dragon Kesich missed a 54-yard field goal (3:39).

Drive 6: 11 plays, 58 yards. The Huskers took over at their own 36-yard line and Anthony Grant began the possession with a eight-yard run, then was stuffed for a short gain. Sims picked up the short 3rd down on a keeper then Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda caught a low pass for a gain of seven to bring NU into Minnesota territory. (1:18). On 2nd and 3, Sims picked up another 1st down and then made his best pass of the night for a 15-yard reception over the middle to Alex Bullock. An incompletion was followed by a NU timeout with :44 left in the half. Sims scrambled to the 11 for a nine-yard gain and Gabe Ervin Jr. moved the chains to take it down to the five. Ervin Jr. then pounded his way up the middle but was stopped at the 1-yard line. Ethan Piper was penalized for false start which cost a 10-second runoff and pushed the Huskers back to the six with eight ticks left. Play was then stopped to review Ervin Jr.'s run and the original call that he was short of the goal line was upheld. Sims then threw it right to UM defensive back Tre'von Jones in the back left corner of the end zone for his second INT of the half. Kaliakmanis then kneeled down to end the half.

FIRST QUARTER

Nebraska won the coin toss and deferred.

Drive 1: 9 plays, 28 yards. Tristan Alvano kickoff goes 62 yards with Quentin Redding returning for 16 yards to the Minnesota 19. The Gophers had two first downs in the drive, one coming from from a nine-yard pass from Athan Kaliakmanis to Corey Crooms and the second off of a Kaliakmanis scramble up the middle for nine yards. 9:45 Nebraska takes over at the 1-yard line after Mark Crawford 52-yard punt.

Drive 2: 6 plays, 32 yards. Jeff Sims began his Husker career with three quarterback runs for four, six and 26 yards. The drive featured two first downs and two penalties (one false start, one illegal substitution). 5:12 Minnesota takes over at the 17-yard line after a Brian Buschini 60-yard punt.

Drive 3: Highlights of the drive include three tackles by DeShon Singleton, a 20-yard pass from Kaliakmanis to Crooms and three first downs before the clock ran out.

PREGAME

The Huskers will kick off the Matt Rhule era in approximately 30 minutes!

Nebraska will be playing Minnesota in 80° weather with a humidity currently at 29% according to the National Weather Service. The wind is blowing at 13 mph from the southeast.

The Huskers are down two linebackers: Nick Henrich and Jimari Butler for the game. The Gophers aren't without their own struggles. No. 1 receiver Chris Autman-Bell is listed as questionable.

