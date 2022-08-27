Live updates: Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland

Nebraska football is back!
The Huskers will open the season against Big Ten West foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
Join us as we provide live coverage of the game from Aviva Stadium, and stay tuned to Omaha.com throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, videos and more.
Scroll down for live updates, kick off info and preview links.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern
When: 11:30 a.m. (CST) Saturday
Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
TV: Fox | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)
Photos: Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland
