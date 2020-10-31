Livingston: Nebraska's 1970 football program could be road map for current Huskers

Juxtapose that with today. Scott Frost, whose father coincidentally was part of the building process under Devaney as a player, is tasked with installing the kind of culture established back then, and the kind of culture he played in at Nebraska under Tom Osborne. Nebraskans took it for granted for a long time. But winning cultures are fragile. Once lost, they have to be rebuilt, and that is no easy task.

We read about the team every day and wonder when the winning ways will return. When Nebraska took the field against Ohio State last week, we were reminded how far Nebraska has to go. The good news is that World-Herald writers reported improvement, despite a 52-17 thrashing. Break out a microscope, and I think what they see is a team establishing itself upfront with size and depth; a team that is eager, plays hard and is tackling better. A team that is stung by losing. Those are hackneyed descriptions, I know. Still, they are signs of a changing culture. Much of the size and depth comes from players who have grown up in the program and are invested in it — a key culture ingredient. The guys get a little owly when they lose. And that’s a good thing, too.