Livingston: Respect came with tying USC, and the 1970 Huskers entered a new realm

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
In the 1969 opener, the last year with the N and U on the sides of their helmets, the unranked Huskers hosted No. 5 USC. NU got pushed around a bit early, and lost 31-21.
One local scribe said the Trojans could prove to be Nebraska’s toughest opponent of the year.
Which, judging from the media coverage, left Husker fans with an oddly good feeling about things to come. Looking back, you can understand why Husker fever was gripping the state and would overtake it by the end of the 1970 season.
In 1969, the unranked Huskers, down 28-7, found themselves on the verge of an upset. With 2:15 to play, Nebraska closed to 28-21 and had a first down on its own 33. The stage was set.
But Jerry Tagge threw an interception, then USC kicked a field goal. Game over. Heartbreak? Not exactly.
Bob Devaney had two interesting comments after the game:
“I don’t like to lose, but in looking for something encouraging, I was glad the way this team came back. A lot of teams get down by 28-7 and they’ll get beat 50-7. We came back.”
And ...
“I’m not down about this game like others we’ve lost. But we sure can’t be satisfied. You aren’t going to win many games giving up 31 points.”
Satisfied? With a loss? Maybe.
The tone of the articles back then was similar to the feeling I remember after Nebraska’s 18-16 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl after the 1993 season. Nebraska lost, yes, but it had given an excellent opponent all it could handle, and NU was only getting better with up-and-coming talent stacked like hay bales in a barn for winter. And everyone knew it — most of all, the coach.
Indeed, Nebraska only lost once more in 1969 — at No. 7 Missouri 17-7. NU would go on to pummel Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl and finish the season ranked 11th in the AP poll.
To begin the 1970 season, NU was ranked No. 9 and hungry for national respect.
It was a great time to be a Nebraska football fan. The state was alive with pride, and patience was about to pay off for Big Red followers.
It’s interesting to note that after Devaney came to Nebraska, Memorial Stadium underwent expansions in 1964, 1965, 1966 and 1967. Everyone in Nebraska could feel it coming — even if those elsewhere still needed convincing.
And 1970 was the year to do that. USC, which went 10-0-1 and finished No. 3 in 1969, was a good measuring stick.
So for its second game in 1970, the Huskers hit the road for L.A., the big stage under the Hollywood lights. It ended 21-21, as you know. But in Nebraska, it felt like a win.
Here are some excerpts from local reports upon the team’s return home:
About 500 cheering, flag-waving Husker fans greeted the team at Municipal Airport. ... The fans appeared happy over the 21-21 tie. ... They mobbed the players as they stepped off the plane. ... Most of the players were swallowed up by the young and old seeking their autographs. ... Especially popular were Joe Orduna and Johnny Rodgers.
And the lead to a follow-up story heading into next week’s game against Army:
If Nebraska’s football team ever needed — or deserved — a breather, this is the week. Breather? Husker coaches, in the tradition of their trade, will talk of impending danger from Saturday’s Lincoln invader, Army. But the truth is the Cadets will be underdogs. Period.
It was clear. This was a football program that entered a new realm, and the media was putting games in the win column before they were played. The team was loaded and living up to expectations. The state’s love affair with the Huskers was in full bloom — and just getting started.
March to No. 1 series
tlivingston@owh.com, 402-444-1021
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!