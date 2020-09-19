Livingston: Respect came with tying USC, and the 1970 Huskers entered a new realm

Bob Devaney had two interesting comments after the game:

“I don’t like to lose, but in looking for something encouraging, I was glad the way this team came back. A lot of teams get down by 28-7 and they’ll get beat 50-7. We came back.”

And ...

“I’m not down about this game like others we’ve lost. But we sure can’t be satisfied. You aren’t going to win many games giving up 31 points.”

Satisfied? With a loss? Maybe.

The tone of the articles back then was similar to the feeling I remember after Nebraska’s 18-16 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl after the 1993 season. Nebraska lost, yes, but it had given an excellent opponent all it could handle, and NU was only getting better with up-and-coming talent stacked like hay bales in a barn for winter. And everyone knew it — most of all, the coach.

Indeed, Nebraska only lost once more in 1969 — at No. 7 Missouri 17-7. NU would go on to pummel Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl and finish the season ranked 11th in the AP poll.

To begin the 1970 season, NU was ranked No. 9 and hungry for national respect.