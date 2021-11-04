Locker room leadership becomes key to reversing Huskers' fortunes

Players like Stille and Domann, both speeding toward the end of their sixth season at Nebraska, have sacrificed too much time and body tissue to end their careers with a flop. Daniels and Taylor-Britt have worked too hard to earn their captaincies. Martinez has withstood too many boo-birds to not bask in a big win.

“He's doing so many good things,” Frost said Monday. “I really want him to have the experience where he comes through and wins us a big game and gets redemption at the end of the ups and downs he's been through.”

This season was supposed to follow that redemptive arc.

Many of Nebraska’s leaders paused their professional lives — football or otherwise — to rewrite the record. Martinez re-sculpted his body. Daniels shed his “snacks” nickname to increase his stamina. Travis Vokolek, another fourth-year junior, revamped his approach to training and mentorship after reading “The Mamba Mentality,” Kobe Bryant’s book on the successful habits that led him to NBA superstardom.

The payoff? Three wins, six losses, and a familiar frustration each Saturday night. The Huskers have heard too many speeches reminding them to make one more play. They’re tired of being tired of being close.