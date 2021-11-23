Logan Smothers adds new wrinkle to Iowa scouting Nebraska's offense

IOWA CITY, Iowa — For the first time in four years, Iowa is preparing to face a Nebraska quarterback other than Adrian Martinez.

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz wished Martinez well during his Tuesday press conference, calling the shoulder injury “unfortunate.” The QB’s absence adds another wrinkle to scouting the Huskers’ offense, which Ferentz said is always diverse and gives Iowa “a million” things to work on.

“Element of the unknown now a little bit,” Ferentz said. “But they move the ball, they score points.”

The mystery comes in the form of Nebraska’s new presumptive starter, second-year freshman Logan Smothers. Ferentz said Iowa has little film on the Alabama native other than what his support staff dug up from junior high and high school along with spring-game footage.

The guess, Ferentz said, is the 6-foot-2, 195-pound freshman and former track standout fits into the system similarly to how Martinez does.

“It’s not the same,” Ferentz said of the game planning. “But we have an idea of who (Smothers) is and what he is. He’s fast, I know that.”