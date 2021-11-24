Logan Smothers faces 'good opportunity' with first career start, Scott Frost says

Big Red could also be shorthanded elsewhere. The status of running back Rahmir Johnson and starting safety Deontai Williams is “going to be tight” for the game, Frost said, while defensive lineman Damion Daniels — another Husker who may be appearing in his last college game — could “potentially” contribute after being limited physically against Wisconsin.

“We’re just nicked up,” Frost said. “They’re nicked up. A lot of people around the country are nicked up right now.”

Frost said senior day will include players who walk during pregame ceremonies and end up coming back next year, while others won’t walk and may not return.

“The way I feel about it is any time we can honor any of them for the hard work they put in here, we need to honor them,” Frost said. “I think the decisions will come later on.”

Frost said it's not overblown that the impact of the Iowa game could linger into an offseason that will include heavy work with the transfer portal and multiple assistant coach hires.