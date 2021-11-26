Logan Smothers' first career interception caps Nebraska's costly turnovers, penalties

LINCOLN — Here's a look at the hidden yards behind Nebraska's loss to Iowa on Saturday.
* * *
Turnovers
The Huskers entered the season finale tied for second-to-last nationally with just two fumble recoveries. They snagged their third on Friday as Iowa running back Tyler Goodson coughed the ball up deep in the red zone early in the second half. That allowed Nebraska to extend its lead to two scores, but it was not enough to hold on after the Hawkeyes returned a blocked punt for a touchdown (not a turnover) then forced a fumble and a safety from Smothers. The game ended with Smothers tossing his first career interception and the first of the game to the nation’s leading-team in picks.
Winner: Iowa
Penalties
The Huskers finished with their second-most penalty yards in Big Ten play this year, with 50 yards on 6 penalties. Iowa, which averages the nation’s fifth-fewest penalty yards per game, finished with the fewest penalty yards of any of Nebraska’s Big Ten opponents with 4 penalties for 25 yards.
Winner: Iowa
Field position
The Hawkeyes dominated the field position battle which is to be expected given Iowa’s special teams proficiency. Some of it was the product of a turnover on downs and fumble deep in Nebraska’s red zone. Iowa’s starting field position was at its own 31-yard line while Nebraska’s was at its 19-yard line. The Hawkeyes lived up to their status as having one of the best special teams units in the country.
Winner: Iowa
Final verdict
Both teams played to their reputations — Nebraska as a talented team that can’t seem to overcome its issues — and Iowa as a team that does all the little things right such as nailing its field goals, creating special teams scores and limiting penalties. That made all the difference as Nebraska entered the fourth quarter up two scores with the ball and left as a one-touchdown loser. It was a game that looked promising but took a turn for the worse as Nebraska lost all three hidden yards categories in a loss emblematic of Nebraska’s season as a whole. A whopping ninth single-digit loss this year sends Nebraska into the offseason with its worst record since 1957.