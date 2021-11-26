Logan Smothers' first career interception caps Nebraska's costly turnovers, penalties

LINCOLN — Here's a look at the hidden yards behind Nebraska's loss to Iowa on Saturday.

* * *

Turnovers

The Huskers entered the season finale tied for second-to-last nationally with just two fumble recoveries. They snagged their third on Friday as Iowa running back Tyler Goodson coughed the ball up deep in the red zone early in the second half. That allowed Nebraska to extend its lead to two scores, but it was not enough to hold on after the Hawkeyes returned a blocked punt for a touchdown (not a turnover) then forced a fumble and a safety from Smothers. The game ended with Smothers tossing his first career interception and the first of the game to the nation’s leading-team in picks.

Winner: Iowa

Penalties

The Huskers finished with their second-most penalty yards in Big Ten play this year, with 50 yards on 6 penalties. Iowa, which averages the nation’s fifth-fewest penalty yards per game, finished with the fewest penalty yards of any of Nebraska’s Big Ten opponents with 4 penalties for 25 yards.

Winner: Iowa

Field position