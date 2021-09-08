Logan Smothers takes hold of backup QB job with long-awaited debut

“You make a mistake, he’ll come right up to you and chop it up right there on the field,” Brown said. “The next opportunity we get to run (the play), it’s money every time.”

It also helps that Smothers can, as Brown put it, “fit the ball in any pocket.” His passes don’t spin like Haarberg’s, but Haarberg can’t run like Smothers. Neither can opposing defenses, according to Brown.

“He’s very athletic,” Brown said. “As soon as he gets to open space, he’s gone.”

Those traits may have brought Smothers to Lincoln, but he knew they wouldn’t be enough to secure his spot on the depth chart. So since the moment he joined the Huskers last January, he treated every moment like his first live rep. “Head down, eyes up, keep working,” Smothers said.

The payoff required patience. There were 22 months between Smothers’ final snap at Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama and his first at Nebraska. Smothers had never waited so long to take the field before.

Was he nervous when Husker coaches told him he’d play after the next stop? “Of course, a little bit,” Smothers said. But quarterbacks don’t show their nerves, and they don’t need pep talks. Smothers hyped himself up, threw a few footballs and jogged onto the field in front of thousands.