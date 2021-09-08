Logan Smothers takes hold of backup QB job with long-awaited debut

As Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers prepared to take his first college snap, left guard Ethan Piper approached to encourage him.
But before Piper could say anything, Smothers stopped him.
“Ethan, I got this,” Smothers said.
Two touchdown drives later, Piper believed him.
Smothers may have finished his debut with modest numbers — 4 of 7 passing for 50 yards, 36 rushing yards on four carries — but by all accounts he commanded the offense like a pro.
In the huddle, Smothers’ voice cut through the 85,000-plus fans who packed Memorial Stadium against Fordham. After the snap, he made quick, confident decisions. And by the end of his shift, he’d cemented his status as Nebraska’s backup quarterback.
“It just felt natural with him behind us,” Piper said. “I have complete trust in him in the backfield.”
Smothers, a second-year freshman, had an extra year to build that trust compared to Heinrich Haarberg, the true freshman who competed for the backup job this fall. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Tuesday that the reps Smothers took while Haarberg was still in high school helped him “tremendously” during camp.
The experience helped Smothers grasp the offense so well he can point out his teammates' flaws as well as his own. Freshman receiver Alante Brown, who said he and Smothers have developed “a little connection,” appreciates the way Smothers holds him accountable in practice. Smothers knows where Brown is supposed to be on every play. And if Brown forgets his assignment, Smothers isn’t afraid to remind him.
“You make a mistake, he’ll come right up to you and chop it up right there on the field,” Brown said. “The next opportunity we get to run (the play), it’s money every time.”
It also helps that Smothers can, as Brown put it, “fit the ball in any pocket.” His passes don’t spin like Haarberg’s, but Haarberg can’t run like Smothers. Neither can opposing defenses, according to Brown.
“He’s very athletic,” Brown said. “As soon as he gets to open space, he’s gone.”
Those traits may have brought Smothers to Lincoln, but he knew they wouldn’t be enough to secure his spot on the depth chart. So since the moment he joined the Huskers last January, he treated every moment like his first live rep. “Head down, eyes up, keep working,” Smothers said.
The payoff required patience. There were 22 months between Smothers’ final snap at Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama and his first at Nebraska. Smothers had never waited so long to take the field before.
Was he nervous when Husker coaches told him he’d play after the next stop? “Of course, a little bit,” Smothers said. But quarterbacks don’t show their nerves, and they don’t need pep talks. Smothers hyped himself up, threw a few footballs and jogged onto the field in front of thousands.
When reviewing his performance Monday, Smothers sounded like a quarterback. Results-oriented — “Two drives with a score, that’s all I can ask for,” he said. Accountable, too. The fumble that ruined a third drive into Fordham territory? “That was stupid,” Smothers said. “That’s on me.”
And like many quarterbacks, including Adrian Martinez, Smothers left some of his self-assessment in the film room. What move was Smothers trying when the Rams knocked the ball from his hands? “You can’t let that happen,” Smothers said. Was he trying to spin? Smothers smiled.
“Just got to take care of the ball.”
In keeping mum about his fumble, Smothers is practicing the habits that earned him playing time against the Rams. The only people who require his explanations are his teammates and coaches. This mistake — which occurred with the Huskers leading 38-7 — may not have mattered, but the next one might.
If Martinez turns an ankle or loses a shoe, Smothers is up. And if he fumbles or throws a pick then, he’ll give the same responses at the postgame podium that he did Monday.
“I could go in at any time,” Smothers said. “So I’ve just got to practice and prepare that way.”