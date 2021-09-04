Logan Smothers won Huskers' backup QB battle 'through his body of work'

A pregame depth chart laying innocuously on the media information kiosk in Memorial Stadium’s press box told the story of what Husker fans saw with their own eyes by the third quarter.

Logan Smothers won the backup quarterback job over Matt Masker and Heinrich Haarberg.

Smothers, a second-year freshman, completed 4 of 7 passes for 50 yards and ran the ball four times for 36 yards in mop-up duty for quarterback Adrian Martinez. Smothers led NU to its final two touchdowns of the day and also committed a fumble on an option run.

“I thought Logan did well and that’s kind of what I’ve seen from him,” Frost said. “That was a tough fight. I trust the other two kids — Matt got a snap there at the end — and I thought Logan played really well, other than putting the ball on the deck. He felt bad about that, but it’s good to see him out there.”

Smothers appeared decisive with his passing selections, even if, on a long post pattern to Zavier Betts, he underthrew the pass a bit.

“He thinks through the game really well,” Frost said.