 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Logan Smothers won Huskers' backup QB battle 'through his body of work'
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Logan Smothers won Huskers' backup QB battle 'through his body of work'

Logan Smothers

Logan Smothers, a second-year freshman, completed 4 of 7 passes for 50 yards and ran the ball four times for 36 yards in mop-up duty for quarterback Adrian Martinez.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Huskers' fourth-year starter looked the part on Saturday in the home opener.

A pregame depth chart laying innocuously on the media information kiosk in Memorial Stadium’s press box told the story of what Husker fans saw with their own eyes by the third quarter.

Logan Smothers won the backup quarterback job over Matt Masker and Heinrich Haarberg.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Smothers, a second-year freshman, completed 4 of 7 passes for 50 yards and ran the ball four times for 36 yards in mop-up duty for quarterback Adrian Martinez. Smothers led NU to its final two touchdowns of the day and also committed a fumble on an option run.

“I thought Logan did well and that’s kind of what I’ve seen from him,” Frost said. “That was a tough fight. I trust the other two kids — Matt got a snap there at the end — and I thought Logan played really well, other than putting the ball on the deck. He felt bad about that, but it’s good to see him out there.”

Smothers appeared decisive with his passing selections, even if, on a long post pattern to Zavier Betts, he underthrew the pass a bit.

“He thinks through the game really well,” Frost said.

Asked a third question about the backup quarterback battle, Frost smiled and said reporters had to focus on the things that were more important than mop-up duty at quarterback. Still, Smothers’ progress in the spring — which reporters did not see — was one reason NU chose not to pursue a transfer quarterback in the offseason.

“Logan won the No. 2 spot through his body of work,” Frost said.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert