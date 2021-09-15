Looking back at some of the anniversaries of the Game of the Century

LINCOLN — Tom Osborne earned a reputation for understatement during his 25 years as Nebraska’s head coach. If the word “amazing” tumbled out of his mouth, it typically meant something.

On the 25th anniversary of the Game of the Century, Osborne used that word. In the first year of the Big 12, his team had just beaten Oklahoma 73-21, and he didn’t even think his offense played well. He didn’t think he coached very well, either. OU, you see, had come out in a defensive front NU hadn’t expected. The Huskers amassed just 387 total yards, committed three turnovers and had 80 yards worth of penalties.

And yet, there it was — a 52-point win. Strange things can happen when your defense forces five turnovers — including a pick six — notches five sacks and helps your offense start nine drives in Sooner territory.

“In some ways it wasn't our best game, and in some ways if you look at the final score, it was kind of amazing,” Osborne said in 1996.

The silver anniversary of the Game of the Century was the biggest dud in the notable anniversary games of the series. The 30-year reunion — the 2001 thriller, featuring Eric Crouch’s Heisman moment — was a classic. The World-Herald will have more on that contest Friday.