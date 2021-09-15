Looking back at some of the anniversaries of the Game of the Century

LINCOLN — Tom Osborne earned a reputation for understatement during his 25 years as Nebraska’s head coach. If the word “amazing” tumbled out of his mouth, it typically meant something.
On the 25th anniversary of the Game of the Century, Osborne used that word. In the first year of the Big 12, his team had just beaten Oklahoma 73-21, and he didn’t even think his offense played well. He didn’t think he coached very well, either. OU, you see, had come out in a defensive front NU hadn’t expected. The Huskers amassed just 387 total yards, committed three turnovers and had 80 yards worth of penalties.
And yet, there it was — a 52-point win. Strange things can happen when your defense forces five turnovers — including a pick six — notches five sacks and helps your offense start nine drives in Sooner territory.
“In some ways it wasn't our best game, and in some ways if you look at the final score, it was kind of amazing,” Osborne said in 1996.
The silver anniversary of the Game of the Century was the biggest dud in the notable anniversary games of the series. The 30-year reunion — the 2001 thriller, featuring Eric Crouch’s Heisman moment — was a classic. The World-Herald will have more on that contest Friday.
Other anniversary games have been notable for various reasons. Because of a scheduling shift that happened in 1987 — when Nebraska hosted the Sooners for the second year in a row — more of the numerically notable games have been in Memorial Stadium
The list
Fifth anniversary, 1976, Oklahoma 20 Nebraska 17: One of the first appearance of Sooner Magic, and arguably the best, as OU attempted — and completed — its only two passes of the day on a game-winning drive in the final minute. Both were trick plays — a halfback pass into double-coverage, and a hook-and-lateral to back Elvis Peacock, who went 32 yards down to the 2. Peacock scored on the next play, a triple option, raising his arms before he even reached the goal line.
Tenth anniversary, 1981, Nebraska 37 Oklahoma 14: Before Brook Berringer and Matt Turman, there was Mark Mauer, the backup quarterback filling in for an injured Turner Gill in a 37-14 rout of the Sooners in Norman. Mauer, benched for Gill earlier in the season, completed 11-of-16 passes for 148 yards for a touchdown. He got a lot help from one of the greatest backfields in Husker history, Mike Rozier and Roger Craig, both of whom rushed for 100 yards.
15th anniversary, 1986, Oklahoma 20 Nebraska 17: The Huskers controlled the game until the fourth quarter, when Jamelle Holieway led the Sooners to 13 straight points and tight end Keith Jackson — one of the most dominant players in the series — caught a touchdown to tie the game and a third-down pass to set up the game-winning field goal. Yes, Jackson committed most-egregious pass interference penalty to catch that final pass.
20th anniversary, 1991, Nebraska 19 Oklahoma 14: How about a little Husker Magic? On a miserable/cold/rainy Black Friday, NU fell behind 14-0 18 minutes into the game and spent the rest of the game climbing back up the mountain. The Huskers reached the peak when Calvin Jones first converted a fourth down and then, one play later, ran through a giant hole in OU’s defense for a touchdown. The Huskers then held on Oklahoma’s final possession. Johnny Mitchell’s signature game, as he caught seven passes for 137 yards.
30th anniversary, 2001, Nebraska 20 Oklahoma 10: Black 41 Flash Reverse Pass. The most famous trick play in Husker history.
35th anniversary, 2006, Oklahoma 21 Nebraska 7: The game wasn’t scheduled before the season, but the Sooners, in bitter cold, beat the Huskers for the Big 12 Championship at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Zac Taylor, so brilliant that season for the Huskers, threw three costly interceptions, while Maurice Purify lost a fumble just seconds into the game.
