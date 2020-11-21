Lovie Smith says win over Nebraska ranks among his best at Illinois

Peters, who started the Illini’s season-opening loss to Wisconsin, performed like a salty veteran. The 6-foot-5 transfer from Michigan completed 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown. He also ran eight times for 36 yards and scored a touchdown late in the third quarter to put Illinois ahead 38-17.

Following that play, Peters said he pointed to one of the Memorial Stadium scoreboards because a Nebraska defensive player said something, even though his team was trailing by 21 points.

“He wanted to talk a little bit,” Peters said. “I just pointed to the scoreboard and didn’t really say much to him. I definitely have a cool, calm attitude, but I’m also really competitive and I want to win.”

Peters said a decisive victory over the Huskers provides Illinois with even more momentum heading into its next game Nov. 28 against Ohio State.

“We all know who Ohio State is, we know what their record is, how good of a football club they are,” Peters said. “We’re going to have to use this win to our advantage and just keep working.”

Illinois had two backs go for more than 100 yards apiece. Chase Brown had 26 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and Mike Epstein led the Illini with 113 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.