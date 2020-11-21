Lovie Smith says win over Nebraska ranks among his best at Illinois

LINCOLN — So that’s how things are supposed to go when Illinois is healthy and has all of its offensive and defensive weapons available.
In easily their most complete game of the season, the Fighting Illini rolled up nearly 500 yards of total offense and converted five Nebraska turnovers into 24 points Saturday in a 41-23 victory over Nebraska.
After a last-second victory over Rutgers last week, the Illini (2-3) have back-to-back Big Ten road wins for the first time since 2007. The win Saturday also is Lovie Smith's first over Nebraska since he became the Illini’s head coach in 2016.
“We’ve been building this football team for a while,” Smith said. “We understand how we started our football season. A lot of these guys have played a lot of football, they’re good football players and it’s good to see it show up on the football field. This is our most-talented football team we’ve had.”
Smith happily called the performance against the Huskers (1-3) the best of his tenure in Champaign.
“I would say so,” Smith said. “All three phases, going on the road, a tough place (to play), all that, it would have to be right up there for sure,” Smith said.
Saturday’s game also was the first chance for Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters to start since he was sidelined the past three weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.
Peters, who started the Illini’s season-opening loss to Wisconsin, performed like a salty veteran. The 6-foot-5 transfer from Michigan completed 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown. He also ran eight times for 36 yards and scored a touchdown late in the third quarter to put Illinois ahead 38-17.
Following that play, Peters said he pointed to one of the Memorial Stadium scoreboards because a Nebraska defensive player said something, even though his team was trailing by 21 points.
“He wanted to talk a little bit,” Peters said. “I just pointed to the scoreboard and didn’t really say much to him. I definitely have a cool, calm attitude, but I’m also really competitive and I want to win.”
Peters said a decisive victory over the Huskers provides Illinois with even more momentum heading into its next game Nov. 28 against Ohio State.
“We all know who Ohio State is, we know what their record is, how good of a football club they are,” Peters said. “We’re going to have to use this win to our advantage and just keep working.”
Illinois had two backs go for more than 100 yards apiece. Chase Brown had 26 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and Mike Epstein led the Illini with 113 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.
“They’re both excellent running backs and we’re a running football team,” Smith said. “We make the statement we get off the bus running the ball. In order for that to happen, though, our offensive line and everybody that blocks, receivers and of course tight ends, too, they take pride in that.”
On many of the Illini’s 52 running plays — which went for an average of 5.5 yards per attempt — ball carriers collected extra yards by falling forward or being pushed ahead by a Nebraska tackler from behind.
Smith was equally impressed with Illinois’ passing game, which thrived in part because of the success of the ground game.
“If you have a dominant running game you have to gang up on the run,” Smith said. “That puts us in one-on-one situations outside. The receivers did a good job of catching Brandon’s balls. I was as impressed with our passing game today just as much as I was with our running attack.”
Peters said he’s much happier to be back on the field than he was while isolating in a hotel room because of COVID.
“When I got the news it was pretty tough to stomach that,” Peters said. “Ten days in the hotel room is not ideal, especially when you feel good enough to be out there. I prepared really well early this week, and I thought the game plan was really good.”
