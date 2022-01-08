LSU transfer Trey Palmer will visit Nebraska thanks to connection with Mickey Joseph

He made 30 grabs for 344 yards and three scores in 2021 while also serving as the Tigers’ primary return man. He brought back 18 punts for 115 yards (6.4 average was 38th nationally) and seven kickoffs for 142 yards.

Nebraska totaled 27 punt return yards as a team last season and was also among the worst in the country at returning kickoffs.

Palmer’s best game last season came in a November win over Texas A&M when he made five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. His kickoff return TD came late against Northwestern State as a freshman, and his punt return TD was in 2020 against South Carolina.

Palmer is already listed in UNL’s student directory, which only means he’s been accepted to the school. Callahan said the family will wait to make anything official until after the visit next weekend. With classes beginning Jan. 18, the playmaker would be set to compete in spring practices.

“The type of son that I have, when he makes up his mind he’s going to do it,” Callahan said. “I just tell him it’s all in God’s hands. God didn’t bring him this far to let him fail.”