LSU transfer Trey Palmer will visit Nebraska thanks to connection with Mickey Joseph

A dynamic return man and former four-star receiver will tour Nebraska next weekend.
Trey Palmer — who entered the transfer portal Dec. 16 after three seasons at LSU — will be in Lincoln as an official visitor beginning Jan. 14, his mother, Raymonda Callahan, told The World-Herald.
Palmer has never been to Nebraska but will trek north because of his relationship with new NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who recruited Palmer to LSU and has known him and his family since Palmer was in ninth grade.
“He became more than a coach to Trey,” Callahan said of Joseph. “He’s like a father to Trey. Anything Trey needs, he’s there. My son trusts Coach Mickey.”
Palmer has had a slew of schools checking on him, Callahan said, but will only visit Nebraska.
Palmer had offers from top programs around the country as a top-150 national prospect coming out of high school in 2019, but he stayed quiet on social media about his recruiting process. He's taking the same approach now.
“He’s not into all that,” Callahan said. “He never has been.”
Palmer (6-foot-1, 187 pounds) is from Kentwood, Louisiana. He caught 41 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns during his LSU career spanning 28 games, including five starts last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining, plus a potential redshirt season.
He made 30 grabs for 344 yards and three scores in 2021 while also serving as the Tigers’ primary return man. He brought back 18 punts for 115 yards (6.4 average was 38th nationally) and seven kickoffs for 142 yards.
Nebraska totaled 27 punt return yards as a team last season and was also among the worst in the country at returning kickoffs.
Palmer’s best game last season came in a November win over Texas A&M when he made five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. His kickoff return TD came late against Northwestern State as a freshman, and his punt return TD was in 2020 against South Carolina.
Palmer is already listed in UNL’s student directory, which only means he’s been accepted to the school. Callahan said the family will wait to make anything official until after the visit next weekend. With classes beginning Jan. 18, the playmaker would be set to compete in spring practices.
“The type of son that I have, when he makes up his mind he’s going to do it,” Callahan said. “I just tell him it’s all in God’s hands. God didn’t bring him this far to let him fail.”
Palmer has elite speed and was a multi-time state track sprinting champion in high school. As a senior he won the 100-meter dash in 10.42 seconds and the 200 with a mark of 21.11.
Nebraska has already been active in the portal, adding seven transfers including former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson on Friday. The Huskers have already brought in New Mexico State transfer receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.
