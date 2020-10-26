'Luke and I make a great team': Adrian Martinez embraces Huskers' two-QB system

» Frost said NU is better at receiver than any time since he's been at Nebraska, but the young players capable of pushing the ball downfield need to keep coming.

» Frost said he doesn't believe there's a process to appeal the targeting suspensions against Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams, so young players will have to step up in the secondary and elsewhere.

» Frost said Wisconsin is good in part because "they know who they are on both sides of the ball," have an identity, and recruit and develop to it. The Badgers don't beat themselves easily, Frost said, and although NU has stacked a lot of yards in both the 2018 and 2019 games, they didn't score a lot of points.

» Frost doesn't anticipate Saturday's game with Wisconsin will be postponed because of quarterback Graham Mertz's positive COVID-19 test. Mertz is getting a confirmation test to determine if he's actually positive. Frost said Nebraska has had false positives, so he thought Mertz's test may be the same.

» Nebraska is never OK with losing, Martinez said. The scoreboard is the scoreboard.

That said, the Huskers were able to learn a few lessons — especially about finishing drives and games.