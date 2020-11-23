Luke McCaffrey 'is the future,' but that doesn't guarantee he'll start against Iowa

Nebraska’s quarterback situation is murky once again.
The Huskers have lost eight of their last 10 games, and Monday they stressed a need to refocus and reevaluate how they do things. Coaches are also examining why their team wasn’t mentally prepared last Saturday against Illinois.
But coach Scott Frost declared that the tension between the long-term future of the program and short-term urgency to win games is most pointed at quarterback.
“There’s no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here,” Frost said. “But right now, to help us win, we gotta play the guy that gives us the best chance.”
McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman who made his second career start last weekend, was electric in the run game but threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. Martinez — who came off the bench Saturday for the first time in 24 career appearances — has completed barely 58% of his passes and endured his own issues with ball security. Neither quarterback has unlocked the downfield passing game.
Frost said he’s “not sure” who the QB will be Friday when the Huskers battle Iowa on the road, but he's confident in both.
Frost was asked Monday about quarterbacks he's recruited or coached in the past — Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert at Oregon, McKenzie Milton at Central Florida — and he said McCaffrey and Martinez have that same level of potential.
“They both have enough talent to be those guys,” Frost said. “We haven’t gotten them playing there yet.”
If Martinez gets the nod Friday, it would be the second time in less than a month Nebraska benched its starting QB. Frost recalled his own experience of getting pulled — and booed — as NU's quarterback in 1997. He said such a shakeup doesn’t affect most of the team, and that moment 23 years ago actually boosted his own effort. Martinez responded similarly and has been "playing with a little chip on his shoulder," Frost said.
“We’re going to evaluate this week and see which one goes out there,” Frost said. “I feel good about both of them. We just need to keep coaching them as well as we can so we get the best that we can out of them.”
Friday begins a final stretch of four games that will serve as either a critical springboard or a wet blanket to the offseason. But this season isn’t over, and the narrative isn’t set yet.
“If we can win out these, who knows what may happen?” said Wan'Dale Robinson, a sophomore receiver/running back. “So it’s just trying to keep everybody together and know we can still do this and we can flip this page. This can be a really big stepping stone for next year, just getting us going and everything that we can accomplish next year too.”
Teammates said Martinez, a team captain, has been doing whatever he can to help behind the scenes to support others. A video of his pregame speech before NU faced Penn State went viral last week. It showed him telling the Huskers it wasn’t about him or McCaffrey, but everyone.
He also appeared on the final drive against Illinois and led a seven-play, 54-yard touchdown march.
As for McCaffrey, he's been full of energy since Saturday. Receiver Kade Warner said McCaffrey was “go, go, go” Monday and anxious to continue building rapport with wideouts, particularly on deeper shots.
“He was getting more relaxed and getting in the groove of the game and I think as the game went on he got better with it,” Warner said. “I just think moving forward, the trust in the practice, we have to build that more so when we get in the game we don’t frazzle anybody.”
Frost said evaluating the offense goes beyond McCaffrey and Martinez. Young receivers like Zavier Betts, Marcus Fleming and others are still learning. Play calling and blocking are factors too.
And while Frost acknowledged he sees McCaffrey as the long-term answer, that isn’t the only consideration for this week. Or the rest of 2020.
“We can't play like we did Saturday,” Frost said. “… Wins are too hard to come by in this league to let that happen, so whatever coaches need to do to make sure the team’s ready we need to do it.”