Luke McCaffrey 'is the future,' but that doesn't guarantee he'll start against Iowa

“They both have enough talent to be those guys,” Frost said. “We haven’t gotten them playing there yet.”

If Martinez gets the nod Friday, it would be the second time in less than a month Nebraska benched its starting QB. Frost recalled his own experience of getting pulled — and booed — as NU's quarterback in 1997. He said such a shakeup doesn’t affect most of the team, and that moment 23 years ago actually boosted his own effort. Martinez responded similarly and has been "playing with a little chip on his shoulder," Frost said.

“We’re going to evaluate this week and see which one goes out there,” Frost said. “I feel good about both of them. We just need to keep coaching them as well as we can so we get the best that we can out of them.”

Friday begins a final stretch of four games that will serve as either a critical springboard or a wet blanket to the offseason. But this season isn’t over, and the narrative isn’t set yet.

“If we can win out these, who knows what may happen?” said Wan'Dale Robinson, a sophomore receiver/running back. “So it’s just trying to keep everybody together and know we can still do this and we can flip this page. This can be a really big stepping stone for next year, just getting us going and everything that we can accomplish next year too.”