Luke McCaffrey is transferring from Nebraska after two seasons

Another major piece of Nebraska’s offense is leaving the program.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey is hitting the transfer portal, the 19-year-old announced on social media Tuesday. The electric QB started a pair of games in 2020 and appeared in seven overall. He follows the departure of Wan’Dale Robinson, NU’s leading receiver and most consistent playmaker last season who joined McCaffrey in the 2019 recruiting class.
Like with Robinson, McCaffrey’s departure doubles as a blow to the offense and a disappointing setback for those at NU who long projected him to be a face of the program in 2021 and beyond.
“There’s no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey is the future around here,” Scott Frost said in November.
But in his next breath that day, Frost said the Huskers needed to do what they could to win games in the short term. McCaffrey had just come off a four-turnover outing in an ugly home loss to Illinois. Junior Adrian Martinez reclaimed the starting job the following week at Iowa and held it the rest of the season.
That was just one of the many twists and turns of McCaffrey’s second college campaign with the Huskers, who now have three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster in Martinez, true freshmen Logan Smothers (2020 signee) and Heinrich Haarberg (2021 signee). Nebraska has two scholarships left in the 2021 cycle.
Frost indicated to The World-Herald on Friday that McCaffrey could opt out this spring because of the pandemic, but also said he had “good conversations” with the player and believed he would still be part of the team. Frost said he remained bullish of McCaffrey’s future at quarterback after showing improvement grasping the offense and as a passer.
“We believe in him,” Frost said. “I not only want to keep him at quarterback, but I want to give him a chance and an opportunity to compete for the job. I think he’s crazy if he doesn’t want to stay at quarterback because I think he’ll be really good at it.”
McCaffrey's first play of 2020 was a high point of the year. Following a lengthy offseason quarterback competition with Martinez, McCaffrey’s first touch came at running back and resulted in a surprising 47-yard sprint at Ohio State. He also lined up at receiver and played some quarterback that afternoon, flashing his intelligence and athletic ability all over the field. It seemed the sky was the limit.
McCaffrey took over for an ineffective Martinez two weeks later at Northwestern, signaling a changing of the guard at QB. But Nebraska twice couldn’t finish late in the red zone of a one-possession loss. One drive ended in an interception when McCaffrey fired a pass off the helmet of his right tackle. The last one fizzled on downs at the 14-yard line in the final moments.
The Colorado native — who is the son of former NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey and the youngest of four brothers, including current NFL star Christian McCaffrey — enjoyed his best day against Penn State, completing 13 of 21 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 and another score. He completed an improvised left-handed pass to running back Marvin Scott that converted a third-and-long into an eventual field goal.
But the momentum didn’t last. The next game against Illinois began with a bizarre swing pass that bounced in front of Robinson that officials ruled a lateral and fumble without reviewing. McCaffrey also tossed three interceptions and fumbled twice (NU recovered both). He was the offense, though, carrying 26 times for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Said McCaffrey afterward: “The (lack of) attention to detail and the energy I brought to practice showed up in the game.”
Added Frost: “Whether it’s protection or vision or just trusting it and throwing them on time, we gotta be a better football team at throwing the ball down the field. That’s kind of how this offense is built and always has been and we’re not good enough at it right now.”
McCaffrey lost the starting job but still led two first-half drives against Iowa that became field goals. After the 26-20 loss, Frost reiterated that McCaffrey was the “future of the program,” but with a new disclaimer that it could be now or after Martinez leaves the team.
The time share dwindled from there. McCaffrey didn’t appear at quarterback against Purdue until the game’s 10th possession and only took two snaps against Minnesota after Martinez injured his hand. Nebraska called a pair of passes, one of which resulted in an interception.
That was the last action at NU for McCaffrey, who had eight turnovers (six interceptions, two fumbles) in five games. He had 89 career rushes for 530 yards and four touchdowns and two catches for 17 yards. He was 57 of 88 passing (65%) for 608 yards and three scores.
McCaffrey traveled to the season finale at Rutgers but didn’t play for what Frost called “health reasons.” He watched in street clothes from the sideline.
“He’s a big part of the team,” Frost said. “If I was in that spot whether I was able to play or not, I’d want to be with my team.”
As a recruit, McCaffrey committed to Nebraska in the summer of 2018. He told The World-Herald multiple times the Huskers promised to play him at quarterback, and that was a key reason the four-star prospect chose NU over multiple other blue-blood suitors. He liked what Frost had done at Central Florida the season before, when that school led the country in scoring offense (48.2 points per game) and went undefeated.
Nebraska finished 101st in scoring offense (23.1 points per game) this season. It lost 12 of 20 games the past two years.
McCaffrey — who only began playing full-time quarterback in his senior year of high school — redshirted in 2019 as the No. 3 option behind Martinez and Noah Vedral. He flashed his potential against Indiana, leading three scoring drives in five tries. He lined up as a receiver against Maryland and made a couple of plays against Iowa in the finale.
Fans gave McCaffrey the “Luuuke!” treatment when he made things happen. Amid struggles from Martinez, he was a popular option to contend for a bigger role leading into 2020.
“It's a crowded (quarterback) room right now, but that can change quick,” Frost said on signing day a year ago. "You never know what is going to happen through injury or anything else.”
As it turned out, a pandemic wiped out spring ball. Vedral transferred to Rutgers — where he eventually became the starter — while McCaffrey missed valuable chances to compete for Nebraska’s No. 1 job. Right before the shutdown, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco wondered aloud how the team would keep four scholarship QBs happy.
That included McCaffrey, the athlete Verduzco often referred to as “hell on wheels” for his ability to create with his legs.
“I don't know," he said. “We're going to find out together. We seem to think we do a pretty good job of evaluating the guys who are here — in terms of why they're No. 1, 2, 3, 4 on the depth chart. We seem to think we've gained their trust, so trust us. I think that'll stem off some of it, but I won't know until we find ourselves in that situation.”
McCaffrey becomes the 12th scholarship Husker quarterback to transfer, switch positions or leave early since 2011. That list includes Bubba Starling, Cody Green, Brion Carnes, Jamal Turner, Johnny Stanton, Zack Darlington, AJ Bush, Tanner Lee, Patrick O’Brien, Tristan Gebbia and Vedral. Most of that movement has come behind multiyear starters Taylor Martinez, Tommy Armstrong and Adrian Martinez.
McCaffrey’s older brother, Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, entered the transfer portal last week after opting out of the 2020 season. He was projected to be the Wolverines' backup QB next year.
After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options. I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future.— Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) January 26, 2021