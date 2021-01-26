Luke McCaffrey is transferring from Nebraska after two seasons

McCaffrey — who only began playing full-time quarterback in his senior year of high school — redshirted in 2019 as the No. 3 option behind Martinez and Noah Vedral. He flashed his potential against Indiana, leading three scoring drives in five tries. He lined up as a receiver against Maryland and made a couple of plays against Iowa in the finale.

Fans gave McCaffrey the “Luuuke!” treatment when he made things happen. Amid struggles from Martinez, he was a popular option to contend for a bigger role leading into 2020.

“It's a crowded (quarterback) room right now, but that can change quick,” Frost said on signing day a year ago. "You never know what is going to happen through injury or anything else.”

As it turned out, a pandemic wiped out spring ball. Vedral transferred to Rutgers — where he eventually became the starter — while McCaffrey missed valuable chances to compete for Nebraska’s No. 1 job. Right before the shutdown, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco wondered aloud how the team would keep four scholarship QBs happy.

That included McCaffrey, the athlete Verduzco often referred to as “hell on wheels” for his ability to create with his legs.