Luke McCaffrey starts at QB, scores TD on first drive

LINCOLN — The mystery is over. Quarterback Luke McCaffrey made his first Nebraska start.

The redshirt freshman has appeared in six career games but is making his starting debut Saturday over Adrian Martinez, who has started 23 contests as a Husker.

Nebraska kept the secret as long as possible, with no signs of its intention all week until McCaffrey took the first snap from Cam Jurgens.

McCaffrey led the Huskers on an 11-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a one-yard QB sneak, to open the game. He was 4 of 5 for 45 yards with three rushes for 24 more.

After a Cam Taylor-Britt interception, McCaffrey's second drive ended in a field goal. But it could've been his first touchdown pass of the game, as a wide-open Kade Warner dropped a would-be score.

The approach to the starting decision was similar to the Indiana game last year, when NU didn’t reveal starter Noah Vedral until moments before kickoff. Coaches also were coy leading up to the 2019 Minnesota game about Martinez’s injury status, with clarity coming 30 minutes before kick when Martinez didn’t suit up and was chatting with fans in the stands.