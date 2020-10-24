Luke McCaffrey took a handoff and made quite the debut in 2020

It took Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey all of three plays in NU's 2020 football season to make an impact.

At running back.

McCaffrey, entering the game on NU's third play of its opening driving, took a handoff as tailback and wove his way 47 yards through the Ohio State defense to help set up the Huskers' first score.

"Who was that?" said an OSU writer in the Buckeye press box.

It was NU's No. 2 quarterback — taking a carry before any of NU's running backs did.

After McCaffrey's 47-yard run, NU starting quarterback Adrian Martinez scored on the next play with a 10-yard touchdown run.

