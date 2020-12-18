Luke McCaffrey wasn't throwing during warmups; Noah Vedral absent for Rutgers

There appears to be some quarterback shakeups for both teams prior to Friday night's game between Nebraska and Rutgers.

First, for the Scarlet Knights, former NU quarterback and current RU starter Noah Vedral wasn't spotted on the field for warmups one hour before kickoff. The Scarlet Knights have generally used a combination of backups Art Sitkowski and Johnny Langan this season. That duo combined to help Rutgers beat Purdue and Maryland.

For Nebraska, at least in the early warmups an hour before kickoff, quarterback Luke McCaffrey was not passing with the rest of the quarterbacks. He helped the Huskers run zone-read meshes with running backs, but did not throw the ball. Third-string quarterback Logan Smothers was working with No. 2 center Matt Farniok and passing alongside starter Adrian Martinez. The Huskers also brought five quarterbacks on the trip — Martinez, McCaffrey, Smothers, Matt Masker and Brayden Miller.

More notes:

» Several Huskers wore Santa-themed hats during warm-ups. The hats had a white brim with a red top. The ball on top appeared to be red. though.

» The temperature around kickoff should be around 27 degrees. It feels colder than that and the media in the press box would know: Doors are open in the venue.