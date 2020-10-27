Luke McCaffrey will play any position: 'It's a blessing to be on the field at all'

LINCOLN — It was just 1 minute, 14 seconds into the 2020 season. First-and-10 on the Nebraska 43-yard line. Adrian Martinez had just completed a nine-yard pass to tight end Jack Stoll and followed that up with a nine-yard run.
Then Husker fans saw something peculiar in the backfield: Luke McCaffrey. He had replaced Dedrick Mills at tailback.
The redshirt freshman took two steps to his right and then pivoted back to his left on a counter run. Following a lead block from Stoll, McCaffrey sped down the sideline, broke two tackles and picked up a downfield block from receiver Wan'Dale Robinson before he was tackled for a 47-yard run.
“It's a blessing to be on the field at all, especially in that circumstance,” McCaffrey said Tuesday.
The Huskers may be calling McCaffrey’s number a lot this year in a variety of ways. In the loss to Ohio State, McCaffrey took quarterback snaps under center and in the shotgun, in addition to snaps at running back and receiver.
McCaffrey playing multiple positions is not new. His older brother, Dylan, was the starting quarterback during Luke’s sophomore year, so to get on the field, he had to be willing to do anything.
He tallied two touchdowns and 245 yards on 23 carries as a runner that year. He caught 47 passes for 717 yards and nine touchdowns, made 42 tackles and intercepted two passes while helping his team to win a state title in Colorado. The versatility continued in McCaffrey’s junior season before he became the starting quarterback his senior year.
The situation at NU feels similar, McCaffrey said. He is thankful to have a close relationship with Martinez, who's taken McCaffery under his wing while still competing against him for the starting job. McCaffrey said that’s what makes Martinez such a great leader.
“As good as a guy as Adrian is, and as appreciative as I am of Coach (Scott) Frost and Coach (Mario) Verduzco, it’s another unique situation where I’m very thankful I have those guys on my team and in my corner,” McCaffrey said. “A big reason I played receiver in high school at all was because my brother was the quarterback. And now a big reason I’m playing is because I have those two coaches and Adrian also by my side.”
Martinez agrees.
"Luke and I, I think we really make a great team," Martinez said Monday. “We’re going to continue to build on that the rest of the year. We’re comfortable with that. We just want to win at the end of the day.”
For offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, getting McCaffrey on the field is an easy decision, because having an athlete who can play multiple positions allows Lubick to be creative involving him in the offense. It also helps that McCaffrey’s smart, Lubick said.
“Even though he's playing quarterback in practice most of the time, he still knows what the receivers are doing,” Lubick said, adding he’s never had two athletes like Martinez and McCaffrey at the same time. “He knows what the running backs are doing. He also knows the offensive line.”
Frost has echoed that sentiment of McCaffrey all through fall camp.
“I've been telling everyone that our two quarterbacks are two of our best players on our football team and that certainly played out today,” Frost said after the loss to Ohio State.
McCaffrey isn’t perfect. Frost said postgame that both quarterbacks need to be more secure with the ball in their hands. Both lost a fumble last Saturday, and McCaffrey also fumbled a snap but recovered it.
But McCaffrey is still a unique athlete NU needs on the field, Lubick said. Martinez is too. But right now, it’s McCaffrey that is tasked with taking a handoff or lining up at wide receiver.
“We got to get our best on the field,” Lubick said. “And he's one of our best athletes on offense and deserves to play.”