Luke McCaffrey will play any position: 'It's a blessing to be on the field at all'

The situation at NU feels similar, McCaffrey said. He is thankful to have a close relationship with Martinez, who's taken McCaffery under his wing while still competing against him for the starting job. McCaffrey said that’s what makes Martinez such a great leader.

“As good as a guy as Adrian is, and as appreciative as I am of Coach (Scott) Frost and Coach (Mario) Verduzco, it’s another unique situation where I’m very thankful I have those guys on my team and in my corner,” McCaffrey said. “A big reason I played receiver in high school at all was because my brother was the quarterback. And now a big reason I’m playing is because I have those two coaches and Adrian also by my side.”

Martinez agrees.

"Luke and I, I think we really make a great team," Martinez said Monday. “We’re going to continue to build on that the rest of the year. We’re comfortable with that. We just want to win at the end of the day.”

For offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, getting McCaffrey on the field is an easy decision, because having an athlete who can play multiple positions allows Lubick to be creative involving him in the offense. It also helps that McCaffrey’s smart, Lubick said.