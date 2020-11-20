Mad Chatter: College hoops could be wildest season of all; A Indiana-Northwestern Big Ten title?

Hey, remember when the Golden Window Classic was going to be the best regular-season tournament in college basketball?

Sixteen teams! Major conference programs! All right here in downtown Lincoln.

Sigh. Now the local virus numbers are out of control and Nebraska is left with San Francisco, Western Kentucky and Chadron State. For now.

In less than a month, we slipped from Maui Classic to Ameritas Classic.

This is what college basketball is going to look like all winter, I fear. The Big Ten released its conference schedule and it’s almost comical to consider how many games will be canceled.

I wish the league would’ve gotten more creative. Maybe hold four-team pods at a single site. Play three games in three days: Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Then take a week or two off and do it again. Push the NCAA tournament back to April or May.