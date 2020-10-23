Mad Chatter: Expectations are low for the Huskers, but there could a silver lining

Yes, Nebraska faces its toughest schedule EVER. Ohio State is favored by almost four touchdowns Saturday! Wisconsin, Penn State, Iowa and Minnesota are better on paper, too.

Obviously it’s a perilous road. But the bright side should be clear, too. The Huskers get a shot to earn back their reputation where it matters most — on the field.

So much of the discussion around NU has focused on politics and public relations. But the Huskers finally get a chance to compete without excessive scrutiny, distraction or expectations.

Nobody would argue that Big Red is the biggest show in our lives this fall. Not with the virus surging again and a presidential campaign culminating in two weeks. We all have a broader perspective on what matters.

Nebraska (and its fans) should take advantage. Compete with freedom and joy. The Huskers haven’t won a game as an underdog since Mike Riley’s last year (at Purdue). They haven’t beaten a really good team since Riley’s first year (Michigan State). This program is so due for a breakout performance.

And what’s the worst that happens? Go 2-7 in a pandemic-shortened season? So what.