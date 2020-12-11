Mad Chatter: Four (more) ways college sports lost its mind this week

The playoff selection committee ranked its latest top 25 Tuesday night and the two-loss Cyclones are seventh! (Ahead of undefeated Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina, which is an argument for another day).

Meanwhile, one of the teams that beat Iowa State — Louisiana — is 19th! With only one loss. By three points against undefeated Coastal Carolina.

There isn’t a kangaroo court in the Western Hemisphere that would buy the committee’s argument on this.

Louisiana has a win over No. 7 and a loss to No. 13.

Iowa State has wins over No. 11 and No. 20; and losses to No. 19 and No. 22.

Wait, maybe the Big 12 is good and the Sun Belt isn’t. Rebuttal: based on what!?! Recruiting rankings? It sure isn’t based on on-field results because the Big 12 only played one week of nonconference games. And the league went 0-3 against the Sun Belt.

If indeed Iowa State is really good, then you know who else must be really good? The team that beat the Cyclones by 17 points. In Ames. You can’t have it both ways, selection committee.

If this playoff is merely a "Power Five" party, then drop the charade and just admit it.