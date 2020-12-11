Mad Chatter: Four (more) ways college sports lost its mind this week

There are weeks when the toupee blows off in the wind. The truth is laid bare and we get a cold reminder what a farce we’re dealing with.
This was one of those weeks.
On several fronts, college athletics got exposed again for its rampant lack of credibility and competence.
Front 1: Ohio State to the Big Ten title game
When the doomsday scenario arrived and Michigan canceled college football’s best rivalry game due to COVID concerns, obliterating precious TV ratings in the process, the Big Ten had a mighty big decision to make.
Stick to its guns that a program needed six games to qualify for Indianapolis, or say the heck with it and roll out the red carpet for Brutus. You know what they chose.
Is Ohio State better than Indiana? Of course. The Buckeyes could’ve forfeited the Illinois game, which it canceled, and still won the East division tiebreaker.
But rules are rules are rules. Isn’t that what Big Ten traditionalists pounded into our brains when Nebraska dared to question authority? No, Nebraska, you can’t play Chattanooga because such an amendment to our COVID policy would compromise league integrity.
But because Ohio State is Ohio State and administrators can’t stomach the shame of being left out of the College Football Playoff, the league threw Indiana under the Buckeye bus. Step back and wrap your arms around this.
Big Ten officials, 10 days before the conference championship game, changed the method of identifying a Big Ten champion. That is a big fricking deal. I'm not sure it would pass the smell test in a fourth-grade P.E. class, let alone major-conference athletics.
And everyone apparently just said “Meh, whatever.”
Does anyone really believe that the Big Ten would’ve done the same thing had Ohio State not been in playoff contention? Or even if the Buckeyes and Hoosiers had reversed roles? Of course not.
The ridiculous thing is Ohio State surely didn’t need an official conference championship to get a playoff bid. The selection committee has already proven it doesn’t care about that stuff.
Match the Buckeyes against Iowa instead of Northwestern on Dec. 19 and the committee would’ve likely been satisfied just the same.
But playoff paranoia and political pressure caused a major breach of protocol, thereby exposing the fraud of Big Ten leadership. No more self-righteous lectures about tradition. Got it?
None.
Front 2: Iowa State v. Louisiana
I know, it doesn’t matter. I try to tell myself it doesn’t matter. But sometimes the absurdity is so blatant you can’t ignore it.
The playoff selection committee ranked its latest top 25 Tuesday night and the two-loss Cyclones are seventh! (Ahead of undefeated Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina, which is an argument for another day).
Meanwhile, one of the teams that beat Iowa State — Louisiana — is 19th! With only one loss. By three points against undefeated Coastal Carolina.
There isn’t a kangaroo court in the Western Hemisphere that would buy the committee’s argument on this.
Louisiana has a win over No. 7 and a loss to No. 13.
Iowa State has wins over No. 11 and No. 20; and losses to No. 19 and No. 22.
Wait, maybe the Big 12 is good and the Sun Belt isn’t. Rebuttal: based on what!?! Recruiting rankings? It sure isn’t based on on-field results because the Big 12 only played one week of nonconference games. And the league went 0-3 against the Sun Belt.
If indeed Iowa State is really good, then you know who else must be really good? The team that beat the Cyclones by 17 points. In Ames. You can’t have it both ways, selection committee.
If this playoff is merely a "Power Five" party, then drop the charade and just admit it.
Front 3: LSU self-imposes a one-year bowl ban. For this season, of course
Imagine being in the meeting when this decision was made. Imagine being the public relations official in charge of typing up the press release. Could you keep a straight face?
The Tigers are under NCAA scrutiny for improper benefits to football players. Now, at the end of a nightmare season in which players are fleeing like those fourth-graders off a school bus on the last day of school, LSU has chosen to stay home for the holidays rather than experience the indignity of not being selected at all. Or, best case, losing to Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl!
Bravo, LSU. For the gall, if not the planning.
Front 4: Greg Sankey’s letter to the NCAA
This news item just popped up this morning. Reported by Sports Illustrated, the SEC commissioner last week sent a six-page letter to the NCAA asserting “that the association is verging on a 'crisis of confidence' with member schools and the public at large, due its handling of violations, investigations and sanctions.”
More detail:
“Across Division I, we are now experiencing numerous high-profile infractions matters that have lingered for more than three years prior to any outcome being publicly announced,” Sankey wrote. “To my knowledge, several of these matters are not close to completion. The current timelines must be viewed as unacceptable, and rapid change is needed such that appropriate accountability is applied in a timely manner.”
In other words, schools are cheating their tails off with such brazenness because there’s no fear of consequence. Certainly not for the coaches, who likely won’t be around even if the bill comes due.
Louisville fired Rick Pitino in October 2017. It still doesn’t have resolution on punishment from the NCAA.
Many other schools, Kansas, Arizona, Creighton among them, are waiting too. When this is all said and done, college athletes may be on probation for sins their schools committed 10 years ago. No exaggeration.
That’s all silly enough. What’s so rich about Sankey’s letter is that he leads the Southeastern Conference! The Mos Eisley of athletic fraternities! The SEC might as well own a patent on creative cheating. And here’s Sankey, of all people, blasting the NCAA for its incompetent judicial process?
He has no authority over LSU or Auburn or Ole Miss? C’mon. It’s grandstanding. Par for the course in 2020.
I know it’s a trying time for institutions across America. I know we're all so cynical that everything looks corrupt. But dangit, sports, try to summon a little credibility this holiday season.
We need something to believe in.
