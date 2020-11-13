Mad Chatter: One of the Husker QBs is the right choice; A big jolt for Nebraska basketball

Here’s the thing about a boom-or-bust offense. It’s not all that bad if it booms.
Take the Taylor Martinez era, which began 10 years ago this fall. Lots of mistakes, right? Fumbles. Penalties. Incompletions.
But … Nebraska also hit home runs. A nation-leading 10 plays of 60-plus yards in 2010! The Martinez era wasn’t consistent, but it was prolific. Even when the Huskers couldn’t mount 12-play drives, they could score in bunches.
Ten years later, Nebraska’s offense needs better execution. A 12-for-27 passing day from a starting quarterback is not acceptable. But in the absence of consistent gains, the Huskers at least need the home run threat.
That’s why Luke McCaffrey is the best bet to spark this offense.
I don’t expect McCaffrey to throw much better than Martinez. He might be worse. But if McCaffrey, like Taylor Martinez a decade ago, can bust off a few big plays, it relieves enormous pressure from the other 10 guys in the huddle.
» We haven’t seen Penn State in Memorial Stadium since 2012 when Nebraska made an admirable run to the Big Ten championship game. Eight years later, you have to wonder if Penn State would rather skip the trip and stay home.
Can James Franklin pull his team together following an 0-3 start? I think that’s the biggest question Saturday, not what Nebraska does at quarterback.
» What a jolt for Fred Hoiberg’s basketball program. Hoiberg’s first year in Lincoln was not exactly inspiring. Seventeen straight losses. A trip to the hospital during the Big Ten tournament. Another mass exodus of personnel. Bad. Bad. Bad.
It’s all forgiven after signing two top-100 high school prospects, most notably Bryce McGowens. We should point out that basketball recruits don’t often meet expectations, especially when they’re potential one-and-done. But forget that for a moment and consider the credibility this gives Nebraska in basketball circles.
It’s one thing to land top transfers, as Hoiberg did at Iowa State. It’s more impressive to reel in five-star talent following a 7-25 season.
Prospects clearly still believe in Hoiberg’s staff as a ticket to the NBA. This season may be bumpy again, but Husker hoops should be ready to break out a year from now.
» In too many ways, last Saturday’s loss at Northwestern echoed self-inflicted defeats of the past. Nebraska had lost six of its past seven games mostly by finding innovative ways to lose. Why should Northwestern have felt any different?
Because when 11 months pass between football games — when you live and die with this program through offseason trials and tribulations — you expect more return on investment. You need more. Those three hours in Chicago revealed that nothing had changed.
No wonder fans felt duped.
» Finally, a quick note on Kennedi Orr, the nation’s No. 1 volleyball recruit, who signed with Nebraska Wednesday. Orr’s dad, Lorenzo, was a USC Trojan basketball player in the 1990s and actually made his first college road trip to the Devaney Center in November 1991.
That’s right: Orr was a freshman the night that Harold Miner scored 43 points in a 93-84 Husker win. Coming off the floor, Husker PA announcer Steve Johnsen told the crowd that Miner had broken the Devaney Center scoring record.
Johnsen recalled this to me in 2018: “Danny Nee comes over in front of me. He’s literally three feet from me, bending over and he says, ‘Who in the f--- cares?’”
Imagine how angry Nee would’ve been had Nebraska lost.
