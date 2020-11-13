Mad Chatter: One of the Husker QBs is the right choice; A big jolt for Nebraska basketball

» What a jolt for Fred Hoiberg’s basketball program. Hoiberg’s first year in Lincoln was not exactly inspiring. Seventeen straight losses. A trip to the hospital during the Big Ten tournament. Another mass exodus of personnel. Bad. Bad. Bad.

It’s all forgiven after signing two top-100 high school prospects, most notably Bryce McGowens. We should point out that basketball recruits don’t often meet expectations, especially when they’re potential one-and-done. But forget that for a moment and consider the credibility this gives Nebraska in basketball circles.

It’s one thing to land top transfers, as Hoiberg did at Iowa State. It’s more impressive to reel in five-star talent following a 7-25 season.

Prospects clearly still believe in Hoiberg’s staff as a ticket to the NBA. This season may be bumpy again, but Husker hoops should be ready to break out a year from now.

» In too many ways, last Saturday’s loss at Northwestern echoed self-inflicted defeats of the past. Nebraska had lost six of its past seven games mostly by finding innovative ways to lose. Why should Northwestern have felt any different?