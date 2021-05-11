Many Husker receivers have left, but Scott Frost is confident anyway

All four are now gone. So are the receivers NU signed in the 2017 and 2018 classes.

Of that vast group, most left with little production. One graduated (Mike Williams), one was kicked off the team after being charged with a crime (Andre Hunt), and one didn’t show up (Dominick Watt). Robinson had a spectacular two seasons before leaving for Kentucky because he didn’t like how he became the de facto ball carrier whenever Nebraska’s running back well ran dry.

And yet NU’s current group of receivers left no room on the depth chart for Nance and Houston, who both entered the transfer portal over the weekend. This group has Frost — a former receivers coach — so excited that he can be bold with his evaluation.

“It’s the best it’s been," Frost said, "talent and depth-wise.”

Whether he’s right remains to be seen. But NU has indeed reset its receiver room with players acquired almost exclusively in the last 18 months. Walters deserves credit for a few — especially two slot receivers who will battle for playing time in 2021 — but most of the work was done after he was fired.

Here’s how Nebraska rebuilt the position so quickly: