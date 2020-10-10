March to No. 1: Alert Nebraska Blackshirts Turn Mizzou into M-i-s-e-r-y

Jeff Kinney, the tireless N.U. junior tailback who led all rushers with 108 yards, gobbled up a fumbled fair catch by Mike Fink at the Nebraska 34.

Missouri had just backed the Huskers into a deep hole and Jeff Hughes, a 43-yard average punter this day, kicked from deep in his end zone.

The Kinney recovery came just three plays before the end of the quarter. Missouri, after yielding an 80-yard scoring drive in the first quarter, had held the Huskers to three first downs from the 8:32 of the first quarter to that point.

Van Brownson, who took over at quarterback as Jerry Tagge’s replacement the second half, got one yard on an option. Kinney made a first down on the 44 in two cracks at the stubborn Mizzou line.

Then Joe Orduna broke it open. Wiggling free between left guard and tackle, Mr. Slyboots reeled off 41 yards to the Missouri 15.

There was no stopping the barreling Huskers at that point. Kinney gave Orduna a breather and pounded the middle four straight times to put the ball on the one.

Brownson, on second down, squeezed over the goal behind big Donnie McGhee. Paul Rogers’ kick made it 14-7 to give Husker backers in a crowd of 67,538 a chance to relax ... just a bit.