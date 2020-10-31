March to No. 1: Buffaloes are Vanishing, 29 to 13

There to greet Branch as he received the kick was big Dick Rupert. Branch was stopped in his tracks.

Any hopes Nebraska had of blowing Colorado out of the game ended in a hurry. The Buffs gobbled up big chunks of ground — five ... seven ... nine, all by Jon Keyworth, one of the toughest runners the Nebraskans have had to contend with.

Then came Keyworth again on an option for 15 yards. Branch took a reverse and only Jim Anderson’s touchdown saving tackle stopped the play after 33 yards. The ball rested on the 24 of Nebraska.

John Tarver took over to punch right up the middle for 14 and then three. Bratten, on a neat fake, then stepped past Jerry Murtaugh en route to a seven-yard touchdown run. Dave Haney converted to make it 12-7.

The Buffs covered the 93 yards with ridiculous ease, using only seven plays, all on the ground.

The Blackshirts, the starch again in their backbone after halftime oratory, threw the Buffs back minus four after three plays. A kick was forced.

Schneiss Helps