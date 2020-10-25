March to No. 1: Cornhuskers unsaddle Cowboys

He sped up the middle for 56 yards for his second punt-return score of the season.

Oklahoma State shocked the Huskers with a 98-yard Dick Graham scamper after the initial N.U. touchdown, the Cowboy speedster running a variation of the Mickey Mouse kick-off play.

N.U. Trails

There was no Mickey Mousing around for Nebraska after falling behind, 7-6, though the Huskers yielded 393 yards and 31 points, the most scored by a loser against Nebraska since the 36-34 duel with Miami in the 1962 Gotham Bowl.

Seven Nebraskans scored touchdowns, with Joe Orduna the only Husker to tally twice.

Paul Rogers, the golden-toed Husker, was off to a shaky start as his first point after touchdown skittered to the left.

That ended a string of 25 straight conversions, but the Rock Rapids, Iowa, specialist restarted another streak, reeling off six straight extra points. He added three field goals for a total of 15 points.

After missing his first three field goals this season, Rogers has five in a row after boots from 38, 41 and 42 yards Saturday. He owns 22 field goals in his college career.