March to No. 1: Early Scarlet surge puts away Minnesota

But it's safe to say that N.U. Coach Bob Devaney enjoyed this one more. In 1969 the Huskers had to break away from a 14-14 halftime tie to win, 42-14.

Nebraska squandered few opportunities Saturday while the game held much suspense for a turnout of 52,287, including one exuberant red-hatted fan who dashed onto the field near the game's end to congratulate the Huskers.

Ingles Scores 2

Supercharged at the start, Nebraska collected 201 of its 406-yard total in the first quarter while sailing to a commanding 21-7 lead.

Nebraska never built up similar steam the rest of the way, but there was no need for that kind of concentration.

Jerry Tagge, who enjoyed the best day of his career here a year ago, again was the Husker stimulator. He had lots of help.

Tagge completed 12 of 21 passes — one a three-yarder to Guy Ingles for a score — for 148 yards and added 25 on nine rushes.

Jeff Kinney and Joe Orduna, alternating at tailback, gained 91 and 70 yards to lead Nebraska's 240-yard rushing total.

In addition, Orduna floated a dying quail touchdown pass to Ingles for 14 yards on a play that left no one within shouting distance of Guy the Fly.