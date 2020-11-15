March to No. 1: Happy Huskers to Ballot on Bowls

Despite being outmanned and outclassed, Kansas State put up a rugged if not particularly effective defense. This is reflected in the fact that Tagge was bulldogged for losses totaling 42 yards and the usually artful Brownson was downed twice for a minus 14 on the ground.

Jeff Kinney, who alternates with Orduna, was lost early in the first quarter with a shoulder injury (trainers expect him to be ready for the Oklahoma game). Still, the relentless attack achieved the highest N.U. total of the old rivalry.

The only other time Nebraska reached the 50-point mark against K-State was the 53-2 triumph of 1940.

Dickey did produce one touchdown with a pass, that being a nine-yard collaboration with fullback Mike Montgomery in the second quarter.

Montgomery was ejected later in the period after giving back judge Wayne Cooley a vigorous poke in the back. Montgomery thought the officials had missed an interference call when a Dickey pass was broken up in a jumble of players at the goal line.

Cooley, executive secretary of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, whirled about, motioned Montgomery, son of K-State Assistant Coach Leroy Montgomery, to the bench and called the visitors for unsportsmanlike conduct.