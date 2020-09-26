March to No. 1: Husker Air Force Captures Army

Viewers

Tagge nestled a pass into Rodgers’ arms as Charles Blakely and Jack Greenlee watched helplessly. The payoff came on a 26-yard play.

Army couldn’t get untracked the first half with Bob Mohn at quarterback, so the Cadets gave the job to Bernie Wall in the third period.

Wall completed six passes despite the hounding of Nebraska forwards. The Cadets made four first downs in a row. They reached the Nebraska 15 before a holding penalty dulled the march.

The penalty, coupled with a Jim Anderson tackle that set the Cadets back five more yards, necessitated an Army punt.

Brownson, who fumbled away the ball in his first appearance in the second quarter, took over for Tagge with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

He ushered the Huskers 80 yards in seven plays. The last one covered the final 31 as he expertly arched a pass to Cox for the score to give indication his ailing right elbow is healed.

When Rogers’ kick sailed through to complete scoring with 12:33 to go, it marked the 12th straight conversion for the placekicking expert from Rock Rapids, Ia. Eleven have come this year.