March to No. 1: Husker Piracy Thwarts O.U. Mutiny

Twice coming from behind, it exhibited more giblets than will be served through the state on Thanksgiving Day.

Oklahoma was tough all the way, both on offense and defense.

It worked the N.U. Blackshirts over for a total offense of 371 yards. It yielded 417 yards to Nebraska, but a good share of that total was wheel-spinning between the 20-yard lines.

These sequences of frantic action were the game-busters:

» With a deadlock of 21-21 in the fourth quarter, Nebraska drove 53 yards for the winning touchdown. Third and one at the O.U. 44, a gutty second effort by halfback Jeff Kinney produced a first down on the 40. Third-and-10 at the 40, quarterback Jerry Tagge passed to tight end Jerry List for 14 yards. Third-and-11 at the 27 after a yard loss and a fizzled pass, fullback Danny Schneiss made a juggling catch of a Tagge pass and reached the three. Kinney battered to just outside the one, then Tagge squirmed over and Paul Rogers kicked his fourth straight extra point.