March to No. 1: Huskers make believers of Deacons

Frank Fussell grabbed the loose ball on the second series of plays and after the Deacons got to the 13, Tracy Lounsbury kicked a 35-yarder to open the scoring.

Rush by Walline

Though Wake Forest got on the scoreboard first, there wasn’t much concern in the Husker camp. If there was any, Rodgers quickly lit the fire that started the Husker victory march.

He took the ensuing kickoff a yard deep in the end zone and broke out to the 37 with some dipsy-doing that brought the loudest cheers of the day.

Seven plays later Nebraska had the lead. The big gainer was a Tagge-Ingles pass on which Tagge came within inches of the line of scrimmage before firing. The play covered 45 yards for the only catch Guy made all day.

After Ingles was downed at the five, Orduna, in the game for the first time, finished the drive in one play and Paul Rogers kicked his first of three conversions.

Credit Dave Walline for setting up Nebraska’s next touchdown. He crashed into quarterback Larry Russell almost before he could hand the ball to fullback Larry Hopkins. The fumble was alertly fallen on by sophomore Rich Glover at the Wake Forest 26.

Lonely Target