March to No. 1: Huskers Overcome Perky K.U.'s Lead

The drive bogged down and Rogers kicked his second field goal of the season and his second of the game to wind up the scoring with 8:30 to play.

If there was unrest on campus generated by the “Jock Liberation Movement,” it was nothing compared to the explosives provided by the football teams.

As it turned out, there were none of the demonstrations that had been threatened by the faction supporting suspended K.U. trackman Sam Goldberg.

Nebraska had a 7-0 lead in less than two minutes, thanks to Dave Morock’s interception that put the Huskers in business at the K.U. 17.

Orduna collected 15 yards in three carries and Dan Schneiss, who enjoyed his best day of the year with 53 yards in 13 carries, got scoring duty at 13:18.

Jayhawks Move

Three series later, Nebraska started from its 44 on a drive that produced Rogers’ first goal of the year. This time Brownson stayed on the ground, moving to the K.U. 19 for a first down.

The big gainer was Schneiss’ 14-yarder as the blocking specialist, Orduna and Brownson alternated carrying the ball.