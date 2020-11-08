March to No. 1: Orduna Scores 3 Touchdowns as Versatile Huskers Whip ISU

The blocked kick seemed insignificant then and it never did really cause much concern among the Huskers.

That was just the start, because the Big Red covered 66, 76 and 34 yards on three of its next possessions.

The onslaught was slowed only once, when Orduna fumbled at his 17 to set up Reggie Shoemake’s 11th field goal of the year, a 39-yarder that cut the margin to 12-3.

A New Play

Orduna skipped past Wilson’s record on a four-yard run during the second touchdown drive that had as its longest gainer a 12-yard pass from Tagge to Orduna. It was a little sideline toss after the senior speedster went in motion — a first for that play out of the Nebraska book.

Orduna capped the drive from the eight, slipping and sliding through a neat hole with 1:33 to go in the quarter.

The most potent offensive display was to follow the Shoemake field goal. Nebraska barreled the 76 yards after the kickoff in 10 plays.

Tagge twice fired to Jerry List, for 19 and 15 yards, as if to reward the tight end for his devastating block that freed Kinney for a 28-yard bolt.

Tagge sneaked in from the one and this time Rogers converted to start another extra-point string.