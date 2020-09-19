March to No. 1: Trojans Use 3rd Comeback To Tie the Huskers, 21-21

Johnny Rodgers scored one N.U. touchdown and was a busy man on kick returns. He carried three punts 55 yards and four kickoffs 70. Guy Ingles, who led in receptions with five for 65 yards, scored once on a fullback option pass from Dan Schneiss as little Guy outhustled Ayala for the ball near the goal.

Clarence Davis who tied it for the Trojans with 6:44 left on a 9-yard burst over the middle, had 117 yards on 27 carries.

Murtaugh, who was in on only three tackles in Nebraska's 36-12 win over Wake Forest last week, decorated a brilliant performance with 14 unassisted stops and 11 assists.

No one on Southern Cal was in on more than 11 tackles.

Nebraska's first possession resulted in a solid, 73-yard drive, with Orduna, ironically, ending the march when he fumbled at the USC three.

The Husker halfback had carried eight times in the drive for 43 yards as he got the starting call.

That get-acquainted march, which put starch in the Husker rooting section, showed Nebraska was capable of moving the ball.

Two series later, Rodgers returned a punt 30 yards to the USC 47. Six plays later, Schneiss fired a sizzler to Ingles for the score after taking a pitch-out from Tagge.