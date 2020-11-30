 Skip to main content
Marcus Fleming becomes Nebraska's fifth freshman from Florida to leave team
FOOTBALL

Marcus Fleming becomes Nebraska's fifth freshman from Florida to leave team

Freshman receiver Marcus Fleming is no longer on the Nebraska football team, Scott Frost announced Monday.

He's the fifth member of the 2020 recruiting class — and the fifth from Florida — to leave the program.

Fleming had five catches for 75 yards in a 21-13 loss to Northwestern but played sparingly after that and did not make the trip to Iowa. Neither did former Husker cornerback Ronald Delancy, Fleming's high school teammate who entered the transfer portal last week after appearing in three games this season.

Fleming joins Delancy, Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Keyshawn Greene as members of the 2020 class from Florida who left the team.

