FOOTBALL

Marcus Washington adjusting to Nebraska and leadership role

LINCOLN — Texas transfer Marcus Washington watched his step when he first walked into Nebraska’s receivers room. He kept opinions to himself, or at least, he waited to voice them.

“I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” Washington said. “You’ve got to earn respect first to become a leader.”

Washington feels he’s done that in the few months since joining the team. He loves receivers coach Mickey Joseph’s approach to teaching. He’s gotten to know his teammates better, as evidenced by the rundown he gave of NU’s receiving core Wednesday.

Trey Palmer has speed Washington hasn’t seen before. Omar Manning plays “very physical.” Oliver Martin is “very fundamental” and Alante Brown is making plays in practice.

With that familiarity comes confidence to speak up. Twelve practices into fall camp, Washington says he doesn’t feel like an outsider anymore.

“I feel like I’m becoming more vocal,” he said. “I’m still working my way to become more of a leader, but I don’t think the look at me as the transfer … and I don’t view myself as that. I feel like we all have a good understanding.”

jwatkins@owh.com

