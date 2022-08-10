Marcus Washington adjusting to Nebraska and leadership role

LINCOLN — Texas transfer Marcus Washington watched his step when he first walked into Nebraska’s receivers room. He kept opinions to himself, or at least, he waited to voice them.

“I didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes,” Washington said. “You’ve got to earn respect first to become a leader.”

Washington feels he’s done that in the few months since joining the team. He loves receivers coach Mickey Joseph’s approach to teaching. He’s gotten to know his teammates better, as evidenced by the rundown he gave of NU’s receiving core Wednesday.

Trey Palmer has speed Washington hasn’t seen before. Omar Manning plays “very physical.” Oliver Martin is “very fundamental” and Alante Brown is making plays in practice.

With that familiarity comes confidence to speak up. Twelve practices into fall camp, Washington says he doesn’t feel like an outsider anymore.