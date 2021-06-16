Mario Verduzco delivers insight on all three of Huskers' scholarship QBs

COLUMBUS — The Nebraska quarterback who perhaps prompted the biggest questions coming out of spring also had NU coach Scott Frost “pretty fired up" last fall, NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Wednesday during the Big Red Blitz tour.
That’d be Logan Smothers, the second-year signal caller sandwiched in between starter Adrian Martinez and recently enrolled freshman Heinrich Haarberg, who impressed spring game attendees with his mobility and athleticism.
Smothers has rare “innate vision” that allows him to “see a wider picture” and better read a defense, Verduzco said. He makes quick decisions and is a great runner because of his speed. Smothers’ struggles with his passing motion should be resolved after 15 weeks of drill work that started earlier this spring, Verduzco said.
The QB’s progression — and NU’s confidence in it — is at least part of the reason why Frost and Verduzco did not pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal this spring.
“At the point of release, (his) control was just inconsistent,” Verduzco said of Smothers, who will technically be a redshirt freshman headed into training camp. “And we knew that going in, that wasn’t something we didn’t realize. It’s an easy fix, really. I anticipate that will be corrected. When he got in and had a chance to participate in fall camp last year, even through the season, Frosty was pretty fired up about the young cat.”
Smothers had the issue crop up again this spring because he came into camp “cold” after a season drastically altered by COVID.
“That probably won’t happen again,” Verduzco said.
Smothers still checks off all the boxes, Verduzco said.
“He’s a quick blinker, he makes fast decisions, he typically doesn’t second-guess himself about doing X, Y, Z,” Verduzco said. “He plays fast.”
Smothers’ innate vision took a hit in spring because he was working though the “psychomotor” issue with his release point.
“It’s going to have an impact on your ability to process information,” Verduzco said. “It’s not all there, right? Some of that part of your frontal lobe is getting used up with the mechanical piece and it shouldn’t be. It should be all cognitive.”
Haarberg’s “pretty sharp” on the test items he needs to know, Verduzco said.
“Now it’s a matter of the experience of driving the car,” Verduzco said. “You can read the manual on how to drive (it) but it doesn’t happen until you actually get in there and got to operate the clutch and the four-speed and all that madness.”
Haarberg was “really really hard on himself” the first week of spring camp, Verduzco said. In the final week, Haarberg felt more confident in getting a sideline signal, knowing the play and communicating to the running back or receiver their job, if need be.
All three scholarship quarterbacks, plus a couple walk-ons, practice quarterback drills during the summer, Verduzco said. He can’t instruct them, but he can watch from afar, and likes what he sees.
With Martinez — the starter for three seasons, minus two games when he was benched — the key is limiting turnovers.
“I just want him to make certain he’s always giving us a chance to win a game, and not to do anything that’s going to endanger that,” Verduzco said. “We’re just one cog in the wheel of success or failure. We can screw it up in a heartbeat.
“He just wanted to do too much ... let your guys play. We’ve talked about the idea — if you love your teammates, take care of the damn football now. That piece of it is in his noodle like never before.”
Most of Martinez’s turnover struggles in 2020 were related to fumbles. But a third-quarter interception at Northwestern played a role in his benching. Verduzco gave his most detailed answer to date on why Martinez lost his starting job for two weeks to Luke McCaffrey.
“We sat down, Frosty and I, with him, and we talked another half hour,” Verduzco said. “And I outlined the points that were critical that led to the decision. And it wasn’t based on ‘I think’ or ‘I believe' or any sort of stuff. It was just the objective numbers in regards to doing X, Y, Z where finally ‘dude, you can’t do that.’ The interception in the Northwestern game. That one.”
Did that play frustrate Frost and Verduzco?
“Well yeah, to be quite honest,” Verduzco said. “Because it didn’t need to happen. It should’ve never happened. Period. And Adrian understood that. But it was hard on me. It was hard on him.”
More notes from the Big Red Blitz tour stop in Columbus, which was held in Frankfort Square downtown and drew about 50 fans in 91-degree temperatures waiting for autographs and one-on-one chats:
» Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was a big fan this June of using one-hour recruiting workouts to evaluate prospects.
The NCAA allowed those workouts this year due to COVID-related restrictions. Nebraska will conduct about 40 this June and has already offered scholarships to several prospects because of them.
“I thought it was awesome,” Chinander said. “I’ve gone to some of these mega-camps where kids get six reps the whole day. These kids are getting individual workouts for 25-30 minutes. They’re getting as many reps as they can handle. The benefit to them is to show (coaches) what they can do in a one-on-one setting.”
Chinander expects Zoom recruiting “is here to stay” because NU’s staff can prepare videos and presentations for prospects who don’t live nearby. The Zoom pitches are more effective than text or phone, Chinander said.
NU’s staff “did a really good job” keeping prospects interested and spacing out the delivery of information so they didn’t get overwhelmed in one sitting, Chinander said.
» Chinander awaits just two more 2021 signees to join the Huskers: Irvington (New Jersey) linebacker Mikai Gbayor and Antioch (California) defensive end Jailen Weaver.
Of the most recent arrivals, linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli stood out.
“Wynden was the one guy we hadn’t really seen either as a sophomore or a junior, and he came through the door looking like a million bucks,” Chinander said.
» The standards of Nebraska’s defense are “very, very high,” Chinander said, and he “100 percent” believes NU can have one of the best secondaries in the country.
“I think we’re going to figure out who shakes out at the other corner spot, and if we can get that thing all squared away, I think it’s pretty close.”
During the Big Red Blitz, fans were encouraged to follow Husker athletes on social media.
With name, image, likeness legislation ready to kick into gear soon, NU athletes will be using their social media platforms to promote things.
