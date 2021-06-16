Mario Verduzco delivers insight on all three of Huskers' scholarship QBs

All three scholarship quarterbacks, plus a couple walk-ons, practice quarterback drills during the summer, Verduzco said. He can’t instruct them, but he can watch from afar, and likes what he sees.

With Martinez — the starter for three seasons, minus two games when he was benched — the key is limiting turnovers.

“I just want him to make certain he’s always giving us a chance to win a game, and not to do anything that’s going to endanger that,” Verduzco said. “We’re just one cog in the wheel of success or failure. We can screw it up in a heartbeat.

“He just wanted to do too much ... let your guys play. We’ve talked about the idea — if you love your teammates, take care of the damn football now. That piece of it is in his noodle like never before.”

Most of Martinez’s turnover struggles in 2020 were related to fumbles. But a third-quarter interception at Northwestern played a role in his benching. Verduzco gave his most detailed answer to date on why Martinez lost his starting job for two weeks to Luke McCaffrey.