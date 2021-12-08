Mark Whipple can tailor Nebraska's offense to its strengths, particularly at quarterback

That’s when Whipple coached a young Ben Roethlisberger and was part of the Steelers’ 2005 Super Bowl champion team. Ford said Whipple, intense during the season, would often use spring football and offseason moments to illustrate how a young Roethlisberger, on his way to a Hall-of-Fame career, still made the occasional young-guy mistakes. If Ben made them and corrected them, a UMass quarterback could, too.

And though Whipple was hard on his quarterbacks, Ford said, he was “the ultimate player’s coach,” too, in knowing how to adjust his coaching style to the personality. In Ford’s first year, 2016, Whipple barked a lot — too much to help Ford’s play. So the quarterback approached Whipple, shared what would work, and Whipple adjusted.

Over his final two seasons, Ford threw 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a UMass team that, as an independent, played six road games a year and often went into contests as a double-digit underdog. Whipple won 16 games in the five years that comprised his second stint at UMass. The Minutemen have won only two games, though, since he left, and the offense dropped off a cliff. In a COVID-shortened 2020 season, UMass scored 12 points in four games — and two of those came from a safety.