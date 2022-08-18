Mark Whipple feels good about playing three quarterbacks, five running backs

LINCOLN — If nothing else, Nebraska’s offense appears to have strength in numbers.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, talking to reporters for the last time before the team departs for Ireland, said he feels good about playing three different quarterbacks — Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers are those — and as many as five running backs in game action.

The starting quarterback position, Whipple said Thursday, remains in the hands of coach Scott Frost, who has previously said the job is Thompson’s to lose. Whipple has focused more on the mental and emotional approach he wants his quarterbacks to take. The QBs need to care a lot — which they do, Whipple said — while remaining just the right amount of relaxed.

“There was a little bit of lull in a practice and they started to get on one another — ‘C’mon, c’mon!’ — and I said ‘look, you guys have worked hard, and it’s been a really good camp.’ And they fought, so I said ‘It reminded me of when I had to call in the plays at the Super Bowl and, I thought, right before, ‘if I screw this play up, I won’t be able to go back to Pittsburgh, because they’ll murder me.’

So those guys can’t — it’s important to them, but they’ve got to relax. It’s that fine line of ‘hey you’ve done well, alright, we’re gonna make mistakes, how are you gonna handle adversity?”

NU’s offensive line, Whipple said, has been healthy — Turner Corcoran has returned to practice — and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has mixed and matched linemen enough to play seven or eight linemen.

“I feel good about them,” Whipple said. “We think we have a pretty good defense and we’ve stood up against those guys and made some plays.”

Raiola, in a brief chat with the media, said all of his linemen are improving and holding each other accountable. Senior center Trent Hixson, Raiola said, has been ‘calm under fire’ in leading a group.

“He overcommunicates well,” Hixson said. “He’s a quiet guy but he knows how to communicate within the group.”

Overcommunication, Raiola said, “is a learned behavior” that focuses on making sure every player is on the same page.

At running back, Whipple said he feels good about four backs — plus running back/receiver Rahmir Johnson — who “all do different things” at the position.

“Gabe (Ervin), Anthony (Grant) and Jaquez (Yant) and Ajay (Allen),” Whipple said when asked about the four backs. “Emmett (Johnson) has come on, and Cooper (Hausmann) has done a good job. I could see all those guys playing.”

Whipple asks backs for their favorite run play and tailors the gameplan to their preference.