Mark Whipple, Husker offensive coordinator target, resigns from Pitt

Frost pointed to experience as a necessary component of the offensive coordinator job.

“If I'm going to turn it over to somebody, I just need somebody that's done it and that I can trust to put our heads together and put the best of what they do with the best of what we do and let him run with it,” Frost said in mid-November, adding he wants "fresh ideas" too.

Whipple has plenty of those.

Pitt averaged 503 yards and 43 points this season, compiling an 11-2 record. Pickett, the senior quarterback, had a spectacular season, completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns. Pickett is in his fourth year as a full-time starter, and his third under Whipple, who has a quick wit and preference for trying to keep the sport in perspective.

“It‘s a joy when those guys come in at night and during the day,” Whipple told reporters in mid-October. “You get attached to the guys that way. You try to make it fun. It’s still a game. There has to be a balance. It can’t be all grind.”