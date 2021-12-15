Mark Whipple is confident Nebraska can find a winning formula

“I’m a guy that likes challenges,” Whipple said. “I’ve been everywhere, but I haven’t been to Nebraska. I haven’t coached in the Big Ten, so why not.”

And Nebraska seems to be at the precipice of more change. Whipple is known to favor a pro-style signal-caller given his stops in the NFL; his Heisman finalist at Pittsburgh this year, Kenny Pickett, fit that mold.

That contradicts with the option style and run-heavy approach Frost has often favored, but Whipple is noncommittal about the change. Nor is he too worried about it.

He has enough familiarity with and connections in the Big Ten to think it won’t be too difficult to adjust.

“You use concepts from different things you see,” Whipple said.

Whipple was confident in his discussion with Frost that they are on the same page and will find a winning combination.

“I think probably the passion for football is right there with the SEC,” Whipple said. “Just seemed like a good place, and Scott was really the reason.”