Mark Whipple is confident Nebraska can find a winning formula
FOOTBALL

“I’m a guy that likes challenges,” Mark Whipple said. “I’ve been everywhere, but I haven’t been to Nebraska. I haven’t coached in the Big Ten, so why not.”

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN — Mark Whipple has seen a lot of football. Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator led UMass to an FCS national title, served as a QB coach on three NFL teams and most recently led Pittsburgh as offensive coordinator to an ACC title and the nation’s third-highest scoring average.

So he has a lot of respect for the Nebraska program and brand.

“I’ve been a lot of places, but the one thing that struck me, when you walk into the facility, there’s not a feeling that it’s a 3-9 team,” Whipple said.

He recalled growing up in Arizona and visiting home later and watching Nebraska play in the Fiesta Bowl on multiple occasions and being really impressed with the fans. Through much of Whipple’s life, Nebraska football has been nationally relevant.

“I’ve always been a fan of college football,” Whipple said. “Just football in general, to me it’s one of the icons. I remember it being Thanksgiving and Johnny Rodgers brought the punt back, Jerry Tagge playing quarterback. When I coached at Miami, there was a great respect for Nebraska at Miami.”

Above all, Whipple seemed excited for a new challenge after more than 40 years in coaching. And he’ll find it in a program that’s endured five straight losing seasons. Whipple is someone coach Scott Frost felt comfortable putting his trust in and handing over the play-calling reins to.

“I’m a guy that likes challenges,” Whipple said. “I’ve been everywhere, but I haven’t been to Nebraska. I haven’t coached in the Big Ten, so why not.”

And Nebraska seems to be at the precipice of more change. Whipple is known to favor a pro-style signal-caller given his stops in the NFL; his Heisman finalist at Pittsburgh this year, Kenny Pickett, fit that mold.

That contradicts with the option style and run-heavy approach Frost has often favored, but Whipple is noncommittal about the change. Nor is he too worried about it.

He has enough familiarity with and connections in the Big Ten to think it won’t be too difficult to adjust.

“You use concepts from different things you see,” Whipple said.

Whipple was confident in his discussion with Frost that they are on the same page and will find a winning combination. 

“I think probably the passion for football is right there with the SEC,” Whipple said. “Just seemed like a good place, and Scott was really the reason.”

The quarterbacks on the roster including the only one with a start, Logan Smothers, don’t totally fit Whipple’s style at prior stops. Bringing in a transfer or two to compete would make sense, and Whipple says coaches are always monitoring the transfer portal. But he has enough plays and schemes to cater to whoever the best option.

“I try to gear the offense to the quarterback, and everybody’s different,” Whipple said. “So the second guy who goes in, he’s not gonna have the same plays as the first guy. So I coach those guys separate in the spring.”

The biggest thing he’s looking for in a quarterback is competitiveness. Whipple may have had a clear style at previous stops, but he maintained that he wants to do more than anything is what the defense least expects.

